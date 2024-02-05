Free annual skin checks would save money and many lives

For some months the lap swimmers at the Dickson pool have been complaining about the stationary timing clock only to hear that the problem was as insoluble as a proof for the Collatz Conjecture and that it would likely never be solved in our lifetimes. It was therefore with a sense of both delight and amazement that we all arrived at the pool this morning to find the hands moving again so we no longer had to use the tired jokes about leaving on the black 15 or indeed trying to get back by the red 45. Full credit must go to both the ACT government and Belgravia Leisure who worked collaboratively and tirelessly to bring about the welcome change.