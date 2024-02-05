Free annual skin checks would save money and many lives

We are extraordinarily lucky in Australia to have Medicare. It's not perfect by any means and struggles through underfunding but overwhelmingly provides quality care considering its funding. Numerous Medicare items are bulk-billed such as blood tests. We have a very efficient system of pathology where blood tests are generally completed very quickly. Many medications in Australia cost less than one-third of what they cost in the US and other countries, courtesy of the PBS.
The government has thrown billions at Medicare to try to increase bulk-billing. The ACT has the lowest rate of bulk-billing in Australia at approximately 25 per cent. Our nurse-led clinics are excellent.
While considering the positives of Medicare there are some glaring gaps. We have the highest rate of skin cancer in the world, yet there has been a drop in the number of people being tested due to the cost. I recently paid a $150 gap for a skin check. Every Australian should be provided with one free skin check per year to monitor skin cancer. This would save money in the long run.
Almost five years after declaring a climate emergency, the ACT government has finally produced an Active Travel Plan for cycling and walking.
It's a plan in name only. It reads more like yet another vision statement. There are no challenging targets, no deadlines, no costings, no direct funding, no implementation plan, no pressure to do anything, weak criteria for success, and plenty of glossy pictures.
If the ACT government had been planning D-Day, it would have gone like: "These Nazis are the absolute pits. We've a jolly good mind to hop on over to France when the time is right, have a bit of an invasion somewhere, give Jerry what-for, hit him for six right out of Western Europe, then march on to Berlin. Job done! How hard could that be?" [Insert pictures of cheering civilians greeting troops.]
For some months the lap swimmers at the Dickson pool have been complaining about the stationary timing clock only to hear that the problem was as insoluble as a proof for the Collatz Conjecture and that it would likely never be solved in our lifetimes. It was therefore with a sense of both delight and amazement that we all arrived at the pool this morning to find the hands moving again so we no longer had to use the tired jokes about leaving on the black 15 or indeed trying to get back by the red 45. Full credit must go to both the ACT government and Belgravia Leisure who worked collaboratively and tirelessly to bring about the welcome change.
While most people are now happy enough, and I certainly do not wish to appear ungrateful, I was wondering if it might be possible to have the hands move in the "more conventional" clockwise direction as I find the new system a little disorienting. No hurry, of course, but maybe by next season if at all possible.
Sue Wareham's complaint about Australia suspending funding to UNRWA because 12 of its employees participated in the terrorist activities of October 7 (Letters, February 4) makes me wonder how many murderous terrorists she thinks it is acceptable for it to employ before it should be defunded.
Are the 1200 members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad that UNRWA employed too many? She cites the number of UNRWA members killed but some may have been combatants. That's not to mention the Telegram group of 3000 UNRWA teachers who celebrated the massacres.
We hear that UNRWA is the only agency that can deliver aid to Gaza. But there are others such as UNICEF, the World Food Program, and the UN High Commission for Refugees. And who knows, they might be able to distribute aid without Hamas using their buildings to hide weapons and tunnels, and allowing Hamas to steal aid as UNRWA does.
Mike Kelly (Opinion, February 3) joins others in government who proclaim that Israel's response to the Hamas attack is justified by Article 51 of the UN Charter on self-defence.
However, the UN Charter applies to relations between states, not to an uprising in territories (eg Gaza) occupied by a state (Israel). In a UN report (Summary of Practice 1970-78) it says clearly a state can deal with internal conflicts without resort to Article 51.
Francesca Albanese (the UN Envoy who visited Australia) made this point during her visit, but it has been ignored in order to give greater legitimacy to the excessive Israeli response to Gaza. Australia should re-focus on supporting UN efforts to achieve peace in the region.
It may have been a mistake after all to allow the Jews to re-establish themselves in the Middle East. They had been unsafe for centuries throughout Europe, but not in America where religious liberty had been a founding principle, and they should have been encouraged to go there. But their continuing safety in America may not have been apparent or predictable at the time.
Having established itself on the basis of religious exclusivity, Israel should now be playing strictly by those rules, treating its fellow Palestinians with complete respect, modestly embracing the two-state solution, and not allowing its citizens to settle elsewhere in Palestine.
If it cannot do this, it cannot justify its continued apartheid existence.
Is anyone over the sleazy advertising from Kentucky Fried Chicken of late? Embarrassing scenarios of cheap loveless one-night stands are made to somehow seem amusing when there is the call of "Anyone for KFC?".
The latest and the most disgusting is when the daughter says "Hi mum" when her mother emerges from her young male friend's bedroom. How long do we have to endure this smut? Wake up, KFC. We have had enough.
With the ACT elections approaching the government proposes to finally do something about the over-representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our jail system. The Canberra Times article "Appointment of an independent reviewer" (February 2) republished shameful statistics about the significant over-representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people at the Alexander Maconochie Centre.
In 2017 former chief minister, Jon Stanhope, called on the government to respond urgently to the problem. It seems the government has continued to simply talk about the problem until another election is just around the corner.
The Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury says the government wants to leave no stone unturned He indicated three years ago that the government would not "simply kick the can down the road", emphasising that timely action was "absolutely critical".
The government then kicked the can down the road for three years. The problem demands something in the nature of a royal commission. We are a national disgrace.
The government needs to get serious; have a proper enquiry, with proper powers to get to the bottom of the problem, and to fashion some recommendations which simply cannot be ignored by the government of the day.
We regularly see news reports about the higher-than-normal rates of Indigenous incarceration. Typically the inference seems to be that the criminal justice system is the cause of this, as being culturally biased.
I would sincerely hope that at least in the ACT that such bias is minimal. What I have yet to see in your newspaper that would throw some light on the matter, is the relationship between rates of offending and incarceration, on a like-with-like basis to non-Indigenous rates.
I would hope that the terms of reference of the forthcoming inquiry are broad enough to encompass this issue, and if rates of offending are indeed higher, then to enable an investigation of the causes. If on the other hand it is found that this is not a major contributor, then is it simply that the legal aid system is failing Indigenous offenders? We need a detailed inquiry into all aspects of the problem.
I recall the complex system thinking being undertaken by the CIT, helped by a consultant charging $7-8 million, were tasked with identifying the risks within their areas of responsibility. If they had cared to look, the Australian Risk Policy Institute (on which I was a board member for nine years) provided its world-leading risk policy model as a free resource to organisations in both the public and private sectors.
The model identified network risks as the most pressing issues in a joined-up world. CIT may have saved us many millions if only those on charge knew where to look using a simple Google search.
I fully support John Quinn's complaints about the mowing in Spence and generally in Belconnen (Letters, February 3). The first mow of our parks and pathways after winter 2023 was undertaken on October 25. The second was on December 16. Over three weeks ago the mowing schedule indicated that our area would be completed within two weeks. We are still waiting.
I think the Austrian foreign minister summed up the situation very well: "The Middle East is a powder keg and too many are running around with matches."
As past PM John Howard well knows and now, our current PM Anthony Albanese has followed, the difference between a core and non-core promise is one is kept and the other is about winning elections.
I understand the wish of so many Canberrans to be rid of the ACT government and their desire to field independent candidates at the October election. Caution is required, however. Remember the chaos of 1989 and the dozens of nominees? Consolidate your groups and don't all stand "independently".
Last night I dreamt I was Peter Dutton writing to the Prime Minister. "Dear Prime Minister, after your change of policy in respect of stage three tax cuts I reflected on a statement by the great economist John Maynard Keynes, who said: "When my information changes I alter my conclusions. What would you do, Sir? He was right and so were you." Then, alas, I woke up to find it but a dream.
The ACT government banned plastic bags from all shops, opening a money-making avenue to businesses. All supermarkets and shops, including Chemist Warehouse, are charging 30 cents for paper bags. Unfortunately no one raises their voice on this unjust cost to consumers.
P McCracken asks why the people of Gaza don't expel the terrorists (Letters, February 5). The answer: because Hamas does not believe in elections. There have been none since it took over in 2007.
Kudos to the Albanese government for finally releasing Australia's new vehicle efficiency standard. Alongside Russia, Australia is currently one of the few developed nations in the world without legislated fuel-efficiency standards. Instead of being a "dumping ground" for more polluting cars, these standards mean that Australia will attract cleaner, more fuel-efficient vehicles into the market.
The removal by the government of the low- and middle-income tax offset last year is the big issue for that group of taxpayers. It immediately cost them an extra $1500 in taxation. Why should they be grateful for a revised tax rate which will only benefit them by about half of the offset loss?
