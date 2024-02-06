Standards set to fuel the war on the weekend

Jennifer from Canberra writes: "Thank you, John, for your comments on summer humidity, a problem with which I've been struggling. I had welcomed the idea of a dry summer (while fearing fires) because the last three years of humidity in a normally dry city has been unpleasant. The combination of greater heat accompanied by stifling humidity has been awful. I saw my doctor to see why it was bothering me so much, fearing it was age or some undiagnosed health problem. I learned that this was troubling all used to hot, dry summers as well as cold, dry winters, which we've not seen for four years now. I loved Sydney but could not return in summer due to the humidity, so feel cheated now that it's assaulting us here too."