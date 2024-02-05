A long time between gigs: Josh Thomas's return to stand-up

It's been a few years between gigs for comedian Josh Thomas.
And by that, we mean it's been a few years since he's brought his stand-up to the stage (because let's face it - the showrunner and comedian has had plenty of other projects to keep him busy).
Thomas's much-anticipated return to live stand-up heads to Canberra later this year.
Let's Tidy Up - written with award-winning playwright Lally Katz - is a show where Thomas tidies up.
Tidying up is not normally the stuff of gripping drama, but for Thomas, it's like Everest - a fundamentally impossible task, like trying to defy the moon and control the tides. It's not just about tidying, there's also gardening, gophers and a love story.
"In this show I'm going to be talking about tidying up. Which doesn't sound very fun. But I promise it's going to be very fun," he says.
"I'm looking forward to seeing you all. Let's get lit!"
Thomas started his comedy career by winning Australia's most prestigious stand-up comedy competition, Melbourne International Comedy Festival's RAW Comedy Award, at age 17.
After several sell out tours and starring turns on television panel shows, Thomas turned his hand to writing, acting and producing and has garnered glowing reviews and a swag of awards for his groundbreaking television comedies Please Like Me and Everything's Gonna Be Okay.
Currently, he is working on Good Person, a series in development with Hulu and 20th Century Studios, and he can be seen as the creator, showrunner and star of Everything's Gonna Be Okay.
Thomas's first television series, Please Like Me, is a world-renowned queer anthem and was inspired by his own life. Thomas, created, starred in and co-executive produced the series with the ABC. Over four critically acclaimed seasons, Please Like Me was nominated for an International Emmy Award, GLAAD Media Award and GALECA Dorian Award.
Let's Tidy Up, by Josh Thomas, is at the Canberra Theatre on February 23. For tickets go to canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
