Tasty new places to try this month: from fine dining to retro burgers

Restaurant bookings are now being taken for one of Canberra's most highly anticipated openings of 2024, at Beltana Farm, Pialligo. With The Boat House's team of James Souter and executive chef John Leverink looking after the kitchen, the menu will showcase the best of local and Australian produce. We can't wait to sample Leverink's restrained take on such classics as half crown of roasted chicken with saltbush and stuffing; mussels with white wine and onion rings; and charcoal squid with hazelnuts sourced from the estate. He had us at Anzac biscuit cheesecake with Pialligo honey and whiskey. There's an "Unearthed" tasting menu too, at $110pp, which will change regularly. Sommelier Tom Blakley has curated a drinks list that focuses exclusively on Australian producers, celebrating both familiar and distinctive wine styles from the Canberra District and beyond. Co-owners Doug and Alice O'Mara can't wait for people to sample the farm; alongside the restaurant there's luxury accommodation and a working truffle farm. We're already imagining the menu come truffle season.