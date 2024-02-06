Tasty new places to try this month: from fine dining to retro burgers

We're only a month into 2024 and there's already several new places to add to your foodie bucket list. Whether you're after a big chunk of meat, or a burger and fries, or a fresh California-inspired breakfast burrito, there's something for everyone.
Restaurant bookings are now being taken for one of Canberra's most highly anticipated openings of 2024, at Beltana Farm, Pialligo. With The Boat House's team of James Souter and executive chef John Leverink looking after the kitchen, the menu will showcase the best of local and Australian produce. We can't wait to sample Leverink's restrained take on such classics as half crown of roasted chicken with saltbush and stuffing; mussels with white wine and onion rings; and charcoal squid with hazelnuts sourced from the estate. He had us at Anzac biscuit cheesecake with Pialligo honey and whiskey. There's an "Unearthed" tasting menu too, at $110pp, which will change regularly. Sommelier Tom Blakley has curated a drinks list that focuses exclusively on Australian producers, celebrating both familiar and distinctive wine styles from the Canberra District and beyond. Co-owners Doug and Alice O'Mara can't wait for people to sample the farm; alongside the restaurant there's luxury accommodation and a working truffle farm. We're already imagining the menu come truffle season.
Inspired by Taylor Wright's migration from Southern California to Canberra, Catbird presents a distinctive yet approachable take on cafe dining. Celebrating fresh, in-season, and vegetable-forward dishes, the menu covers breakfast and lunch. Think burritos brimming with egg, avocado, salsa and chorizo, or orange-scented brown bread French toast with raspberry curd and chocolate meringue. At lunch the sandwich rules, with twists on classics clubs and banh mis. Add in smoothies, fresh lemonades and coffee by Seven Miles. If you're working in the Parliamentary Triangle, make sure you check it out.
Plenty happening in the Sydney Building (hopefully you've caught Bada Bing Dining Club, Al's Deli and Diner, and Fun Time Pony by now). The latest addition is Yakitori 38, where the food menu is dominated by little skewers, ideal to share among friends. Co-owner and executive chef Guno Chung has worked under Marco Pierre White and spent time at Akiba and Buvette. There's an extensive collection of sake, as well as Japanese-inspired cocktails and mocktails.
The latest addition to the Kingston Foreshore, Black Salt's eclectic menu has touches of Asian, Italian and French. It's a family affair with executive chef TJ Singh (Rubicon, Bicicletta and 1882 Hall) in the kitchen, his wife Serah Rhee managing the floor and Rhee's sister Amy also cooking. They're keen for the restaurant to be a "relaxed fine diner" with something for everyone. Alongside pizza and pastas, there's also sashimi, or confit duck leg, so you'll be spoilt for choice. There's a good lunch deal, two courses for $45pp, three for $44 (includes a glass of wine, beer or soft drink). Think black angus tartare with confit egg yolk, brioche and pear; and coconut pannacotta with matcha, black sesame, tuille and mango gel.
The signature section of the menu at Botswana Butchery is entitled "From the Butcher's Block", boasting the very best cuts of meat, from slow-roasted lamb shoulder, to wagyu tomahawks weighing 1.6kg. If that's not enough to lure you in, maybe the raw bar will, with freshly shucked oysters, hiramasa kingfish and tuna crudo. There's two dining levels, with seating for 180 guests, with a focal staircase, accent walls and ambient lighting. The extensive wine list boasts close to 200 labels with a good smattering of Canberra District wines.
Queues were out the door at Canberra's latest burger venue, the retro-inspired Wonderburger, for its opening weekend. We're loving the diner vibes but the menu looks just as fun with a variety of burgers, hotdogs, crinkle cut chips and soft-serve ice-cream. There's a kids' menu full of humour too: if they answer "I don't know", they'll get a chicken burger with cheese, ketchup, mayo and cheese. Little blighters. Throw in plenty of hospitality from owners Olek Czezowski, Andrew Olejniczak and Vlada Makic and you've got the making of a quick meal served with love.
It's been busy in Belconnen too, at the recently refurbished Capital Food Market. Matteo and Juliana Sassi opened Florence Gelato mid-month and they've been churning out buckets of smooth gelato ever since. Matteo is a pastry chef, chocolatier, baker and gelato maker who's worked for Adriano Zumbo and across Europe. Flavours change regularly and stay tuned for the Canberra-inspired flavour due to drop this week.
