ACT Brumbies legend on the verge of huge coaching contract decision

The ACT Brumbies are set to pull off a major coup with coach Stephen Larkham preparing to extend his tenure at the club.
The Canberra Times can reveal Larkham has been offered a two-year contract extension, with the coach expected to put pen to paper over the coming weeks.
The move is a big boost on the eve of the Super Rugby season, with the Brumbies determined to claim their first title since 2020.
ACT will play their second trial game of the year against the Force on Saturday, having defeated the Fijian Drua last weekend.
Larkham returned to the head coaching role last season after three years in Ireland and quickly enjoyed positive results as he built on the platform laid by former coach Dan McKellar.
The team returned to the semi-finals for the second-straight year, where they fell to the Waikato Chiefs in a controversial contest in Hamilton.
Larkham's commitment to the Brumbies comes as Australian rugby navigates a turbulent period on and off the field. The Wallabies legend was linked to the Australian coaching job, however it's understood he did not formally apply for the position.
Former All Blacks assistant and Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt was eventually handed the role, prompting discussions over his Wallabies coaching staff.
While a number of names have been put forward, the New Zealander is expected to wait until he officially starts in the job in March before assembling his team.
Larkham has previously vowed not to juggle Brumbies and Wallabies coaching duties after struggling to balance the roles during his previous stint with the national side.
It's understood the retired flyhalf has a desire to return to the Australian set up in the future but now is not the right time for such a move as he gains more experience as a head coach.
Schmidt signed a two-year contract with the Wallabies that takes him through to the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025. Larkham's new deal would see him remain in the ACT until the end of the 2026 season.
Larkham returned to Canberra determined to lead the Brumbies to their first title in a combined Australia-New Zealand Super Rugby competition since he orchestrated the club's 2004 triumph.
Off the field, the ACT junior has expressed his desire to help the franchise reconnect with the local community and regrow the team's supporter base.
The 49-year-old has made progress in both areas, however last year's semi-final exit has left the organisation determined to progress to the final this season.
Crowds also started to rebound in 2023 but there remains a long way to go before attendances reach the glory years of Larkham's playing career.
The coach's pending extension provides the organisation stability as they navigate an unsettled player market, with a host of stars coming off contract at the end of the year.
Tom Hooper, Corey Toole and Noah Lolesio headline a list of 17 players looking to sign deals for 2025 and beyond.
While the Wallabies upheaval has delayed the process, the Brumbies are in advanced talks with a number of players and hope to complete deals in the coming weeks.
