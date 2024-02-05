The Prime Minister has plenty of reasons to feel pleased

As Parliament opens, the Prime Minister and his colleagues have some reason to be pleased with themselves - or at least not be in despair.
They will no doubt feel they have just negotiated a very tricky political bend in the road.
They have reneged on a pledge to stick to the stage-three tax cuts in their original form, a risky move given voters' general feelings towards politicians that break promises. But their alterations have been crafted in a way that helps Labor.
The changes skew the benefits of the cuts towards less well-off people, and that's what Labor governments see as their purpose.
In so doing, the tax policy change underlines Labor's claim it is doing something to ease the cost-of-living pain felt by ordinary people.
As Mr Albanese claimed: "All 13.6 million taxpayers will receive a tax cut - and 2.9 million more taxpayers will receive a tax cut compared to Morrison's plan."
The happy result for Labor is the opposition's hammering away at the "broken promises" allegation has not yet had traction with voters. According to new polling, the majority of voters surveyed backed the decision to change the model for the tax cuts to favour low- and middle-income earners.
The result of this broken promise has not, however, delivered an electoral bounce. The Australian's Newspoll showed no change in the two-party preferred ratings from December. Labor was at 52 per cent to the Coalition's 48 just before Christmas, and that hasn't changed.
But nor has the reworking of the tax cut been the bomb Mr Dutton might have hoped for. And midway between elections, a near-tie in the opinion polls doesn't seem too bad for a government.
Mr Albanese may learn some lessons from all this, particularly that changing tack will not necessarily be punished if it's judged to be for the greater good.
The second lesson (which he no doubt knew already) is that unity is key.
The disarray of the Gillard and Rudd years was a disaster for Labor. Factions fought like cats in a sack and voters reacted predictably.
Tribalism is in short supply when it comes to voting these days, and a government swept in one year can be trounced the next time ballot papers are put in people's hands.
But going into this year, Mr Albanese seems to be enjoying some luck. Winds which could easily have blown him off course have instead moved behind him.
Inflation is coming down around the world, and that means interest rates should also fall nicely for him in time for the next election. The cost of living should decrease.
But he will need all his luck and political acumen if the factions start getting up their old tricks. On this, one issue is dangerous: Israel and Palestine.
The government's policy is broadly to stand by Israel and to seek the ever-elusive two-state solution where Israel and the Palestinians each have states.
But as Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza plays out each evening on the news, anti-Israel opinion both in the country and in his party may rise. The Israeli settlers in the West Bank, who occupy disputed territory, also don't help Mr Albanese (or Joe Biden).
Reminders of the horrors committed by Hamas terrorists in the massacre of Israelis, from babies upwards, may not still the pro-Palestinian voices in his own party.
Electorally, that may not matter because the Coalition is so pro-Israel. But factional fighting in the Labor party would matter because it would recall those days of disarray.
And Mr Albanese knows where disarray dumped Labor.
