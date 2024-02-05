Severe weather warning cancelled for the ACT

A severe weather warning has been cancelled for the ACT, with heavy rain and damaging winds no longer posting an immediate threat to residents, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The bureau cancelled the severe weather warning and the warning to sheep graziers on Tuesday morning, stating that the "remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily have weakened".
"The immediate threat of severe weather has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary," the bureau stated.
Canberra saw a wet start to the week in a shift away from the heatwave that swept the capital at the weekend.
Meteorologist Neale Fraser told the Canberra Times on Monday that ex-tropical cyclone Kirrily moving through north-west NSW was behind the weather event.
"It's moving down towards the south-east, so it should be over the south-east tomorrow. It's just a low pressure system but its still bringing lots of moisture in from the tropics," he said.
Mr Fraser said on Tuesday up to 60mm of rain could fall in the capital before the weather clears up.
Manuka Oval is set to host the third one-day international between Australia and the West Indies on Tuesday.
On Monday, sheep graziers in the ACT were warned they could be affected by the cold temperatures, rain and southerly winds on Monday and Tuesday.
"There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions," the bureau said.
READ MORE:
The flood watch issued for the far west and south-west of NSW remains.
"Localised river level rises are likely within the areas of heaviest rainfall, with minor to moderate riverine flooding possible from Monday and into Tuesday," the Bureau stated.
Murrumbidgee River to Wagga Wagga, Queanbeyan and Molonglo Rivers are among the catchments likely to be affected, according to the Bureau.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.