Severe weather warning for heavy rain and damaging winds issued for ACT

A severe weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and damaging winds in the ACT.
The Bureau of Meteorology shared the warning just after 11am Monday.
Canberra is set to start off the week with up to 45mm of rain and a possible thunderstorm, in a shift away from the heatwave that swept the capital at the weekend.
Meteorologist Neale Fraser said Canberra had seen less than 1mm of rain since 9am but that was expected to increase throughout the day.
"The reason for it all is the ex-tropical cyclone Kirrily moving through north-west NSW," he said.
"It's moving down towards the south-east, so it should be over the south-east tomorrow. It's just a low pressure system but its still bringing lots of moisture in from the tropics."
Mr Fraser said on Tuesday up to 60mm of rain could fall in the capital before the weather clears up.
Manuka Oval is set to host the third one-day international between Australia and the West Indies on Tuesday.
Sheep graziers in the ACT have been warned they could be affected by the cold temperatures, rain and southerly winds on Monday and Tuesday.
"There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions," the Bureau said.
A flood watch has also been issued for the far west and south-west of NSW.
"Localised river level rises are likely within the areas of heaviest rainfall, with minor to moderate riverine flooding possible from Monday and into Tuesday," the Bureau stated.
Murrumbidgee River to Wagga Wagga, Queanbeyan and Molonglo Rivers are among the catchments likely to be affected, according to the Bureau.
