Radical change will only bring more uncertainty for small businesses

Last week, a Senate inquiry into the government's 800-page industrial relations package handed down its report after multiple hearings and almost 200 submissions.
No system of government is perfect, but the Senate plays a significant role in our democracy as a house of review.
Predictably, government participants in the review backed their own bill, the Coalition opposed it, while the crossbench's Jacqui Lambie Network, and David Pocock also raised significant concerns.
COSBOA and the Canberra Business Chamber welcomed the focus on small business in these dissenting reports.
There are more than 34,000 small businesses in Canberra spanning hospitality, retail, accommodation, construction and consulting.
These businesses face a complex economic and regulatory environment.
Industrial relations has in particular a disproportionate impact on small businesses, a common theme raised throughout the Senate inquiry.
As one Canberra small business said: "We are a mum-and-dad business, every time more regulations are put in place we have to take time away from our lives and family to implement them ... Big business can just palm it off to an admin person but we have to jump through the hoops ourselves. This just takes more time away from our employees."
In other words, when existing concepts are thrown out the window it provides billable hours for lawyers but greater cost and complexity for small business.
Casual workers are essential to small business, particularly the need to engage with certainty.
Many Canberra businesses are increasingly reliant on casuals since the logistics framework was turned upside-down by COVID.
Yet the government is proposing to dismiss the straight-forward definition of casuals and replace it with a convoluted three-page, 15-factor test.
Thankfully, the common-sense mentality of "if-it-ain't-broke, don't-fix-it" was raised in the Jacqui Lambie Network dissenting report with significant concern small businesses facing "an already heavy administrative load".
Common sense was also found in a proposal by Senator Pocock to ensure businesses can decline requests by casuals to be made permanent, if there are "fair and reasonable" grounds.
The Senate inquiry received evidence that the vast majority of casuals wish to remain casuals, with many citing the attractive 25 per cent casual loading and the flexibility it provides in managing their lives.
The government is also pursuing radical change to the simple definition of employment. Many small businesses may lose the right to be their own boss if the clear and workable definition of employment is replaced by an open-ended "interpretive principle".
This would capture over 1 million contractors such as scaffolders, builders, tilers, concreters and bookkeepers.
Again, small business advocates were pleased to see recognition that radical change brings substantial risk. As the Jacqui Lambie Network said in its report this "creates uncertainty, confusion, and legal risk for employers seeking to engage casual workers and contractors.
Overall, we remain disappointed there was no modelling on the impact the red tape in the bill will have on the 2.5 million small business in Australia, and the 34,000 in Canberra.
Some of the assumptions made in this bill - such as small business can read, interpret and implement changes, and totally reclassify the status of an employee within a 15 minute interval - are simply mind-boggling.
As Senator Pocock said in his report: "We also need to make it easier to do business in Australia, especially for Australia's 2.5 million small businesses. This means simplifying regulation, reducing red tape, fostering innovation, prioritising productivity growth, and giving business the best chance to compete domestically and on the world stage."
That is why concerns raised in the dissenting reports must be adopted in full by the government this week.
Senate inquiries can be gruelling, and we thank those who listened; but the job has only begun.
Our message remains simple: do not legislate more uncertainty during uncertain times.
Retaining the existing definitions of casuals and contractors - which work for over 3.7 million Australians and have been endorsed by the High Court - is a logical place to start.
