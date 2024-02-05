Consultancy lodges development application for tennis facility in Amaroo

A development application for a tennis facility at Amaroo in Gungahlin has been lodged by transport town planning consultancy Planit Strategic.
The proposal includes 10 full-sized tennis courts, two junior tennis courts, a pavilion, 33 car parking spaces with two disabled parking spots, a hitting wall and female friendly changerooms.
The cost of works has been put at $8.3 million. It was earlier reported the ACT government would be allocating $9.43 million to the project after construction costs increased.
Construction of the facility was initially planned for 2023 and the opening for 2024.
Once the development application gets the green light, the government said it will then release a tender for a construction contractor to deliver the works.
The project is being undertaken in partnership with Tennis Australia, Tennis ACT and the ACT community.
Minister for Sport and Recreation Minister Yvette Berry the government was committed to delivering more sporting facilities as the city grows to help Canberrans stay active.
The community will soon be able to give feedback on the development.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.