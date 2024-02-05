The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Consultancy lodges development application for tennis facility in Amaroo

By Staff Reporters
February 5 2024 - 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A development application for a tennis facility at Amaroo in Gungahlin has been lodged by transport town planning consultancy Planit Strategic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.