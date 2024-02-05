The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Severe weather warning has Canberra cricket fans on edge before ODI

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated February 5 2024 - 6:18pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A severe weather warning has cricket fans on edge with heavy rain threatening to ruin the Australian cricket team's return to Canberra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.