Former DFAT secretary Peter Varghese to probe national security grants

Former Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary Peter Varghese will lead an inquiry into federal government funding for national security research.
The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet on Monday announced Mr Varghese would assess the performance of Commonwealth government grants for national security research over the last five years.
Government agencies with national security interests can fund third-party organisations, such as think tanks and universities, through competitive and non-competitive grants, scholarships, procurements, and secondments.
Mr Varghese will consider all funding for national-security-related research, education and engagement activities.
He is due to report back to the department by June 30 2024, with his assessment and recommendations.
The recommendations will advise agencies on achieving value-for-money, administrative efficiency, and appropriate levels of governance, accountability, probity and transparency.
"These programs deepen public discussion, strengthen partnerships, and inform policy debates on national security matters," a media statement from Prime Minister and Cabinet read.
"The review will look to ensure that these programs remain appropriately aligned to Australia's national interests and strategic circumstances."
Mr Varghese served as DFAT secretary from 2012 under the Gillard government, and stayed in the role until 2016. He is now the Chancellor of the University of Queensland.
He was picked "due to his skills and experience drawn from senior positions in foreign policy, trade and intelligence", Prime Minister and Cabinet said.
