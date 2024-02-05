Former Raiders stars set to fight each other in a boxing showdown

They were once competing for the same Canberra Raiders jersey before one replaced the other. Now former polarising NRL stars Joey Leilua and Curtis Scott will settle the score in a boxing ring.
The former Raiders will face each other on a No Limit Boxing pay-per-view on March 13.
Leilua will fight twice in the space of a month, with a bout against Kusitino Tui [0-1] slated for an Adrenalyn Fight Circuit card at the Canberra Southern Cross Club on February 17.
Days after accusing NRL players of "running scared" in an interview with News Corp, Scott has found an opponent after Leilua answered the call, with the bout to be announced at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre on Tuesday morning.
Leilua stepped up to become Scott's opponent within the past 48 hours after No Limit boss George Rose had exhausted all other options.
The bout looms as an enticing one for rugby league fans - but perhaps none more so than those in Canberra.
Scott and Leilua were competing for the same centre position in Canberra during the pre-season of 2020 - but the Samoan international soon skipped town to join the Wests Tigers.
Leilua had clashed with Raiders coach Ricky Stuart during the 2019 season before walking out on the club still adamant he was one of the best centres in rugby league.
He had thrilled fans as one half of a lethal right edge combination with Jordan Rapana dubbed "Leipana" and played in the 2019 grand final - but that would be his last stand for the Raiders before Scott arrived.
Scott won a premiership with Melbourne but his career was derailed by a series of off-field incidents, sacked by the Raiders less than two years into a four-year deal following a nightclub incident.
The NRL rejected his appeal to return to the game before Christmas, forcing Scott to venture down a new path.
The No Limit pay-per-view will be headlined by super bantamweight contender Sam Goodman, who will put his mandatory world title status on the line against fellow Australian Mark Schleibs.
World-rated middleweight Issac Hardman takes on Mexican-based former Olympian Endry Saavedra in the co-main event as No Limit promoters prepare for a manic month in March.
The promotion is behind five events being held in March - culminating in Tim Tszyu's showdown with Keith Thurman in Las Vegas on March 31.
The Tszyu card will also feature polarising middleweight Michael Zerafa's long overdue shot at the WBA world title against Erislandy Lara.
Zerafa has spent 14 months out of the ring and now wants to remind fight fans he is far from washed up as he chases championship gold under the tutelage of former world champion Nonito Donaire.
The Melbourne middleweight has fallen off the radar since a dour points win over Italian Danilo Creati in Sydney back in November 2022.
Zerafa was lined up for a number of world title shots - with Kazakhstani great Gennady Golovkin among them - but fight politics, contracts, other results, an ugly split with his trainer and his US management contributed to his inactivity.
"I was always promised that the world title (fight) was going to be mine and that's why I hung in there - it was going to happen June, then July and then August and it was mentally challenging," Zerafa said.
"It's been hard because for 13 months I've been training every day, two or three times a day, with no fight at the end of the tunnel.
"It's every fighter's dream to fight for a world title so I just believed eventually I will be in this position and now I'm fighting for the world title and what bigger than at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.