Pialligo Avenue closed after two cars and truck collide

Motorists should avoid Pialligo Avenue after a collision involving two cars and a truck on Monday afternoon.
Pialligo Avenue is closed in both directions between Scherger Drive and Oaks Estate Road.
The incident was reported to the Emergency Services Agency at 3:23pm.
ACT Ambulance Service, ACT Fire and Rescue and ACT Policing are on the scene.
The occupants of the car have sustained minor injuries.
The truck is covering two lanes and will take some time to remove.
The Emergency Services Agency has asked the community to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
More to come.
