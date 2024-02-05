Aussie star declares white-ball format here to stay ahead of Manuka clash

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has declared one-day internationals are here to stay as the next generation of white-ball stars receive an opportunity to step into the spotlight.
The 50-over game has struggled to find its place in a cluttered cricketing calendar in recent years, however, it remains popular among players, cricketing purists and broadcasters.
Unlike Twenty20 matches, which can often hinge on one batting innings or one bowling spell, one-day matches require a team performance across 100 overs.
The recent World Cup in India showcased the format's unique characteristics to a global audience and reinvigorated interest.
Australian players who had won Ashes series and the World Test Championship viewed the World Cup win as a career highlight due to the challenges involved in winning the tournament.
Australian selectors have now turned their focus to the 2025 Champions Trophy, using the current series against West Indies as a chance to blood a number of future stars.
Xavier Bartlett, who took 4-17 on debut on Friday, Lance Morris and Jake Fraser-McGurk are all expected to line up alongside Labuschagne when the Australian team plays at Manuka Oval on Tuesday.
While the hosts have already claimed the series, Labuschagne said there is no such thing as a meaningless international fixture.
"It's certainly not meaningless, there's still a lot to play for," Labuschagne said.
"We have a young group, so there are still a lot of guys learning their craft.
"For a lot of younger players in the group, a match for Australia is special. It's front of mind for us all, you shouldn't ever take playing for Australia for granted. It's a privilege every time you step on the field for Australia. It doesn't matter if you're 2-0 up or 2-0 down, it's important to give it everything."
While broadcast figures remain high, crowd numbers have disappointed throughout the first two games of the one-day series.
Just 16,342 fans attended the first match in Melbourne, while 20,025 turned out at the SCG on Sunday. A forecast of up to 60mm of rain in Canberra is likely to have a negative impact on the crowd at Manuka Oval.
Weather aside, ticket prices have been cited by many as a contributing factor to the attendances, with many on social media fuming over the high prices in Sydney.
Costs are slightly lower in Canberra, with an adult ticket on the hill costing $30 and a Category A seat setting an adult back $105.
They're prices many in the ACT cricket community have praised, with Michael O'Rourke pleased to see tickets across a broad range of affordability.
"It's great value for money," O'Rourke said.
"If you're going to watch an Australian one-day international at Manuka, $30 is good value.
"Big sporting events around the world and concerts cost you hundreds of dollars, paying 30 bucks to go and watch some awesome players is great value.
"It's a great atmosphere and if you can [pay $105 for a Category A ticket], do it. It's not extortionate at all."
Labuschagne arrived in Canberra on Monday determined to put a challenging Test summer behind him and build on a successful World Cup in which he scored an unbeaten 58 in the final.
Like many of Australia's cricketers, the 29-year-old has been playing nearly non-stop since last year's tour of India began in February.
A short break will follow Tuesday's match, before he turns his focus to a two-Test series in New Zealand later this month.
Rather than using the Manuka clash as a platform for the New Zealand tour, Labuschagne said his current focus is on building on his recent white-ball form.
"I separate [my batting] into different formats," he said.
"My last innings before [Sunday] was a World Cup final. I'm confident in my game, especially one-day cricket. If I look at how I've played in the last 20 games, I've played well and navigated so many different scenarios. I'm gaining confidence playing that role batting at four or five."
