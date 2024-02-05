Govt's 'first step' to respond to Yang Hengjun sentencing

The sentencing of Yang Hengjun is a "painful blow" for the Australian writer detained in Beijjing, but also "a reminder of the risks that apply in doing business or engaging with China", opposition spokesperson for foreign affairs Simon Birmingham says.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Monday revealed Dr Yang had been handed a suspended death sentence on national security charges. The sentence could be commuted to a life sentence after two years if he does not commit any serious crimes.
"The Australian Government is appalled at this outcome. We will be communicating our response in the strongest terms," she told reporters in Canberra.
"As a first step I have directed my secretary [Jan Adams] to summon China's ambassador to Australia to express our objection."
Senator Wong said the Australian government had advocated for Dr Yang with China "at every opportunity and at the highest levels".
He was first detained in January 2019, though the case against him has never been publicly disclosed and his trial was held in secret in May 2021. He has always denied working as a spy.
In August, Dr Yang expressed concerns he could die in Chinese prison without proper medical attention after developing a cyst on his kidney.
"It must be the top priority for the Albanese Government in their engagement with Chinese officials, to continue to advocate on Doctor Yang Hengjun's behalf," Senator Birmingham said on Monday afternoon.
"We must work to ensure he has access to the medical treatment and consular services that are his right.
"We must provide support through whatever legal avenues are undertaken by his team, and ultimately, the Australian government must argue for his release and return to Australia."
ANU Department of Pacific Affairs associate professor Graeme Smith called Senator Wong's "first step", a sensible one.
"I think that's the sensible thing to do," he said of the move to summon China's ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian.
However, he added: "It's unlikely to have very much effect."
Australian journalist Cheng Lei was freed from detention in China after three years, last October.
But the Chinese ambassador to Australia has said Dr Yang's case could not be solved in the same way.
"The hard-headed folks - DFAT and the security agencies - will not be falling over with surprise, and they will have another step planned, but I'm not exactly sure what we can do beyond expressing disappointment," associate professor Smith said.
A spokesman for Dr Yang's family said they were shocked and devastated by the news.
"We know our father has done nothing wrong," they said in a statement on Monday.
"He is in jail because he represents truth, democracy, respectful exchange of rational ideas."
Senator Wong also acknowledged the impact of the news on Dr Yang and his family, noting "the acute distress that Dr Yang and his family will be feeling today".
"Coming after years of uncertainty, my thoughts, the Prime Minister's thoughts and I think all Australians thoughts are with them."
- with AAP
