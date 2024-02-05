Prime Minister reflects on the 'tragically elusive' gift of peace

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reflected on the elusive nature of peace on the evening before the first sitting day of the Australian Parliament for the year.
The Prime Minister and opposition leader Peter Dutton laid wreaths in the rain at the Last Post Ceremony held at the Australian War Memorial on Monday.
"Peace is not a given. For many across the world right now, it is tragically elusive. We do not take peace for granted," Mr Albanese said.
"The peace that we gather in here today is the gift to us from generations of Australians who have taken up arms in our name."
Mr Albanese spoke of Private Robert Edward McIntyre, who was a butcher from Horsham, Victoria who served in World War I. Private McIntyre served in the 8th Battalion Australian Infantry and died barely four months into the Gallipoli campaign, aged 22.
His grave in Gallipoli bares the message from his parents: "How much of love and light and joy is buried with our darling boy."
"The story of war is often painted on a large canvas, in broad brushstrokes of generals and battles, leaders and campaigns, the dead drawn together in a haze of numbers," Mr Albanese said.
"And so often it is framed in the rhetoric of nobility and sacrifice, lit up with the abiding resilience of the national spirit.
"But how much of our national spirit is to be found on those modest tombstones like Private McIntyre's, the scale of what Australia lost spelt out in expressions of grief and tenderness."
Mr Albanese thanked and paid tribute to all serving members of the Australian Defence Force and all veterans.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.