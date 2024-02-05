Have you seen these two children and their father?

Police are urgently looking for two children and their father last seen in Oxley this morning.
Four-year-old David Hughes, two-year-old River Hughes, and their father, 36-year-old man Garry Hughes left a residence in Oxley about 10:30am Monday, February 5.
David, 4, is Caucasian with curly brown hair and was wearing a green t-shirt and blue shoes.
River, 2, is Caucasian with straight brown hair and was wearing a grey t-shirt and orange shorts.
Garry is Caucasian, about 188cm (6'1") tall, with a slim build, fair complexion, shoulder length dark blonde hair with a beard, and brown eyes.
Police say he was last seen wearing a grey/navy blue t-shirt, dark pants, dark-coloured runners, and a yellow cap.
"They are believed to be travelling in a white Toyota station wagon, a white Hyundai i30, or possibly on public transport," an ACT Policing spokesperson said.
"The children may also be seen in a black and grey pram/stroller with a red seat.
"Police and the boy's family hold serious concerns for their welfare, and are requesting the public's urgent assistance to locate them."
Police are urging anyone who has seen David, River, or Garry, or who has information regarding their whereabouts to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 quoting reference 7665852. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.