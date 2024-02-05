Driver dies in car crash north of Goulburn

A man died after a single vehicle crash north of Goulburn on Monday night.
About 9.50pm, emergency services were called to Middle Arm Road, Middle Arm, about 16 kilometres north of Goulburn, following reports that a car had hit a tree.
On arrival, officers attached to the Hume Police District located a car on fire.
The 41-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstance surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with dash cam footage or information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
