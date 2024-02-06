Coalition to support Labor's changes to stage three tax cuts

Peter Dutton has confirmed the federal Opposition will walk away from the Morrison-era stage three tax cuts, saying it will support Labor's changes as the Coalition is "not going to stand in the way" of providing support to Australians doing it tough.
It is a win for the Albanese government on the first day of Parliament for 2024 as Labor now has the numbers to pass the tax package before the July 1 start date for the originally legislated tax cuts.
The legislation has been introduced in the House by the Treasurer Jim Chalmers, who declared Labor's plan would recognise that aspiration in Australia "is not and should not be limited to people who are already doing well".
The Opposition leader also laid the scene for the Coalition taking a "significant tax policy to will reduce taxes for Australian taxpayers" to the next election, while attacking the "egregious lie" of the broken election promise.
"The Prime Minister has made this change for his own political survival," Mr Dutton told reporters in Canberra.
"We are supporting this change not to support the Prime Minister's lie but to support those families who need help now because Labor has made decisions that have made it much harder for those families and that is the position we have adopted as a party room."
Earlier the joint party room of the Liberal and Nationals on Tuesday formally endorsed the shadow cabinet position ahead of the government's introduction of the legislation to amend the Morrison-era tax cuts.
One Coalition source told The Canberra Times that members were of the view that the Coalition needed to agree to the amended tax cuts but prosecute further cuts to deal with cost-of-living pain in the community.
The average worker earning $73,000 a year will receive a $1500 tax cut under Labor's new stage three tax plans, according to government figures, while a worker earning $40,000 a year will get a $654 tax cut. They would not have got one under the original plan.
Another Coalition source said there was "strong consensus" in the party room and the Coalition now to attack the Albanese government "very hard on broken promises".
"I think again Australians have been shocked to know they have a liar in the Lodge and the Prime Minister who looks the Australian public in the eye and is prepared to lie to them," Mr Dutton offered.
Another Liberal source told The Canberra Times it was the "right outcome" for the Opposition.
Either the Coalition or the Greens and the progressive crossbench is needed to get the Labor rejig through the Senate. The Greens want the tax changes to be fairer to lower income earners.
In his first reading speech on Tuesday, Dr Chalmers acknowledged that Labor's plan would be "politically contentious and contested, while pitching the government's tax revamp to "middle Australia".
"This is all about supporting the hard work of people who make our economy and our country strong it's all about supporting people who work hard so that they can provide for their loved ones and get ahead," he told Parliament.
"It's all about doing more than just acknowledging that people are under pressure, it's about doing something about it.
"It's about recognising that aspiration in this country is not and should not be limited to people who are already pretty doing well."
Anthony Albanese regards the Coalition as tying "themselves in knots" over their stage three tax cut position.
"First they said they'd fight it. Then they said they'd roll it back. Now they say they'll have a different position completely. Then they say, 'Oh, we'll wait and we'll decide in weeks to come'," he told reporters in Canberra.
"We provided the legislation to all of the Parliament. We've said very clearly, there are two options here. Our option is to give every taxpayer a tax cut; is to overwhelmingly benefit low and middle income Australians; is firmly targeted at middle Australia, as well as providing economic benefits.
"It's the right decision done for the right reasons at the right time. And that's what we'll be advocating in the Parliament."
