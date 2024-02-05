The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Make police reports with 24 hours mandatory, Briggs review recommends

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
February 6 2024 - 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Legislative Assembly members and their staff should be compelled to report to police within 24 hours any allegations of potentially illegal sexual conduct affecting children and young people, a review prompted by the handling allegations against former Greens MLA Johnathan Davis has found.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.