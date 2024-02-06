'I'll punch you in the mouth': Magistrate threatened in court outburst

A woman has yelled at the territory's Chief Magistrate and threatened "I'll punch you in the mouth" after the judicial officer refused an alleged violent robber's bail.
"You might as well go and f--- your dead grandmother," the woman, a supporter sitting in the public gallery, shouted in the loud outburst.
The sudden commotion occurred in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, when Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker denied Akeem Patrick Alberts' application for conditional release.
Alberts, 25, did not enter pleas to charges of aggravated robbery and joint commission assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to the alleged unprovoked and relentless attack of a corner store worker.
The woman in the public gallery, whose identity is not confirmed, told the court she had been involved in the same alleged incident but had been granted bail.
"We didn't even steal nothing," the woman yelled.
She then questioned why Alberts was refused bail, to which he responded: "We're black, that's why."
Ms Walker calmly invited the woman to leave the courtroom. Alberts' supporter replied: "Nah, I'm not leaving."
However, seconds later, she did leave.
"F---!," the woman exclaimed on her way out, with a loud bang also heard.
Police documents detail the allegations against Alberts, who is accused of stealing a 1.25L bottle of Little Fat Lamb from Supa24 store in Civic on Monday afternoon.
The shop attendant claims to have seen Alberts, with two others, trying to conceal the drink in his shorts.
After being asked to return the item, the alleged offender is accused of responding by spitting on the employee before becoming "more aggressive", taking his shirt off and swearing at the man.
Police say Alberts punched the shop attendant multiple times in the face, neck and shoulders, with another person accused of joining the alleged assault.
The two alleged offenders are said to have hit the employee "in excess of 20 times", resulting in multiple injuries.
The alleged incident was captured on CCTV.
Alberts was remanded in custody.
