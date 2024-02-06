A spook story much stranger than fiction

Rob writes: "I suggest that any significant emissions reduction would come from emissions testing on all vehicles as part of the annual registration process. Emission testing equipment exists in every workshop as part of their engine diagnostic computers. There are 19 million passenger and light commercial second-hand vehicles on our roads. How many are running poorly? Motors on their last legs? Not tuned up for years? Modified outside manufacturer specs? It's these old and not so old clunkers that are spitting out the fumes and chewing up more fuel than they should."