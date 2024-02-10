'I'll happily stay and fight for my contract': Raiders star vows to fight for new deal

When Ricky Stuart told him he was part of his 2024 NRL plans, that was all Zac Woolford needed to hear.
Now the off-contract Canberra Raiders hooker wants to extend his time with the Green Machine.
Woolford's part of a three-way battle for the Raiders' No.9 jersey, along with Danny Levi and Tom Starling - while Raiders coach Stuart also has young rake Adrian Trevilyan coming up through the ranks.
The 27-year-old's at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing week-in, week-out and sees himself as an NRL player having brought up 38 games for Canberra over the past two years.
It's why he spoke to Stuart when the St George Illawarra Dragons came knocking with a "few extra years" that stretched beyond his current contract with the Green Machine, which runs out at the end of the season.
Speaking about the Dragons offer for the first time, Woolford told The Canberra Times once Stuart told him he was needed in the capital he was sweet.
"I had an opportunity to leave at the end of last year and I went and sat down and spoke to the club about that," he said.
"We just nutted out where we think the year's going to go and what's best for me, and [Stuart] probably said that they wouldn't be real keen to let me go.
"And I said that's no worries as long as I was in the plans. It was more clarity than anything.
"They were offering me a few extra years [at the Dragons], which is why I asked the question to the club.
"But they said they probably don't want to let me go and I'm in the plans.
"That was all I really needed to hear. Once I heard that I'm like, 'Sweet, no worries, I'll happily stay and fight for my contract here'.
"I just wanted to make sure I wasn't going to get left with nothing."
Woolford reiterated he was only interested in playing in the NRL, stating he didn't know where links to the English Super League came from late last year.
He's determined to not only stay in the NRL, but also in Canberra - where he was born.
His father Simon's a Raiders great, having captained the club for five years.
"Of course. I love it here. Canberra's all I've ever known so I'd be very disappointed if I had to leave, but at the same time I'm at the age now where you've got to do what's best for my future," Woolford said.
"So we'll see what happens.
"I want to be playing. [After] two years of playing consistent NRL footy I don't see myself as not an NRL player and that's the main goal.
"Hopefully I can achieve that this year.
"The weirdest one for me was the Super League [links] - I've never, ever spoken to anyone in the Super League.
"I don't want to go there. It keeps popping up, which is odd."
Woolford's part of a three-way tussle for what will likely be two hooking spots for round one.
He was Stuart's preferred starting dummy half for basically all of last season, but with Levi back fit after having his 2023 ruined by two broken jaws there's renewed competition for the No.9 jersey.
Woolford's squarely set his sights on making that jersey his own come round one against the Newcastle Knights at Newcastle on March 7.
It could come down to who performs the best during the Raiders' pre-season trials - against the Parramatta Eels at Kogarah next Saturday and then the North Queensland Cowboys at Seiffert Oval the following weekend.
"We've got a healthy amount of competition there at the moment - obviously trials are going to be very important so looking forward to it," Woolford said.
"I'm pretty internally motivated so I don't really need much. Some people might use that.
"There's a lot of us that all want that nine jersey. I don't think it's any secret we're all having a crack for it.
"I'd obviously be very disappointed if I was to miss out round one.
"It's a big year for me - I'm playing for a contract so there's a lot at stake for me this year."
NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Kogarah Oval, 5.55pm.
