The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Phillip man facing 37 charges after a prolonged investigation, police say

By Staff Reporters
February 6 2024 - 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 35-year-old is facing 37 charges, including driving a stolen car, after a prolonged investigation, police say.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.