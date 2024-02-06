Phillip man facing 37 charges after a prolonged investigation, police say

A 35-year-old is facing 37 charges, including driving a stolen car, after a prolonged investigation, police say.
The Phillip man has become the 400th person to be detained as part of ACT Police Operation TORIC, which targets reoffenders and dangerous driving.
On December 21, a white Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and a silver Nissan Qashqai SUV were allegedly stolen from a Robertson Street home in Curtin.
Police allegedly saw the Nissan being driven at dangerous speeds southbound on the Tuggeranong Parkway the following evening. Police allege they tried to speak to the driver soon after near a residence in Kambah but the car took off.
Around the same time, the Hyundai was also allegedly spotted near the Kambah residence but also failed to stop for the police and fled.
Police allege the Hyundai was also involved in a petrol drive-off from a Nicholls service station on January 2.
Police allegedly spotted the Hyundai near a Kambah residence on January 25 and arrested the 35-year-old man at the location soon after.
He has been charged with 37 offences, including more than a dozen charges relating to driving a stolen motor vehicle, driving while suspended, minor theft, possession of stolen property, and drug possession.
A total of 402 offenders have been apprehended and 1105 charges have been laid since the Operation TORIC launched in August 2022.
"Of those apprehended, 57 were the subject of good behaviour orders, 164 were on bail, 24 were on parole, and 60 were subject to arrest warrants," police said.
"The team is working more closely with our Proactive Intervention and Disruption Team and professional experts to develop strategies to break the cycle of recidivist behaviour and reoffending."
Anyone who may have information regarding stolen motor vehicles or other offences to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
