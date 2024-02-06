Lowitja O'Donoghue was a great Australian and leader

Aboriginal leaders will very properly acknowledge Lowitja O'Donoghue's eminence as an Aboriginal leader.
I had the privilege of working with her as a legal adviser when she was chairperson of the ATSIC board.
She regularly requested me to attend ATSIC board meetings. I was always the only non-Indigenous person present. She was an outstanding chairperson, calmly presiding over robust discussions and skilfully guiding board members to consensus.
I would like to place on record her insistence on the highest standards of public administration, integrity, accountability and transparency.
Through her, I became aware of the racial discrimination against Aboriginal people. It is very sad that an Aboriginal woman of such eminence, who was even considered for appointment to the highest office in the land, governor-general, was personally subject to racial discrimination.
I am old enough to remember biting into ripe peaches, apricots, nectarines, rockmelon. Ambrosia. I haven't bought these fruit for many years because they have no taste; exactly the sentiments expressed by "Rock Hard" in Private Capital.
Every year to two I buy one just to see if anything has changed. It hasn't. The fruit is tasteless. Most of it doesn't ripen and it just goes mouldy.
No wonder children can't be persuaded to eat these crunchy and tasteless fruit.
Soon no-one will buy them, the market will become uncommercial, and growers will stop producing them. Goodbye summer fruit. Sad.
I agree with Rock Hard ("'Call me Rock Hard': Is this reader right about this season's fruit?", canberratimes.com.au, February 6).
Much of the stone fruit sold is unripe and will never ripen properly. For years my solution has been to not buy it. If it is rock hard, it will never ripen properly. I have noticed is that older shoppers are more likely to test the fruit and move on without purchasing.
Younger buyers are more likely to buy it. My guess about that is that the younger buyers don't know what good fruit should be. However, I read about people not consuming enough fruit. Could this be one reason; unripe stone fruit being sold and some people think that's how fruit is and don't like it. This will not encourage people to eat more fruit?
The solution I guess is to plant your own trees. Also, there is feral fruit that can be picked, and although it might be tiny, it can still be better than what is being sold. That is, if the patch of trees you have been utilising has not been poisoned by the over zealous.
I read "'Call me Rock Hard': Is this reader right about this season's fruit?", canberratimes.com.au, February 6) with great interest as my friend and I were discussing this just the other day.
Until not so long ago I ate so much stone fruit my nickname was "fruit bat". No more. Finding any fruit softer than a cricket ball is impossible. I couldn't tell you when I last bought a peach or nectarine.
Oh, wait, I can. Ripe fruit is readily available in the supermarkets and independent fruit shops in New Zealand and I will be happily enjoying the sweet delight of summer stone fruits when I go over the ditch next week. So come on, why can't we get ripe fruit here? Perhaps it could be another agenda item for PM Albanese's supermarket inquiry.
While the headline is correct, your editorial "US, Iran conflict a threat to Australia", canberratimes.com.au, January 30) poorly represented the catastrophe in the Middle East.
Contrary to your claims, exactly who is trying to drag whom into a wider conflict; which government is seeking to topple whom; and who controls whom, is highly debatable.
What is an undeniable is that based on the allegations of Israel against 12 UNRWA employees - an organisation of approximately 13,000 people - several Western donor countries, including ours, have immediately paused funding pending a review.
This United Nations organisation provides humanitarian relief and support for Palestinian refugees, and is the only body able to do this. That this can happen when literally hundreds of thousands of Gazans are currently starving and deprived of essential medical supplies and services is shameful, and says much.
Clive Williams rightly mentions the "ticking time bomb" of the demographic issue in Israel/Gaza ("Will the Gaza violence spill over into Australia?" canberratimes.com.au, January 31).
Soon after the October 7 massacre of Israelis by Hamas, Jon Austen and Jane O'Sullivan wrote (The Catalyst of Overpopulation in the Gaza Conflict, October 17): "From its very beginning, peace has eluded Israel, due to the difficulties of accommodating the nationalist aspirations of two peoples in one small land.
"Take a step back, however, and a fundamental catalyst is missed: rapidly increasing numbers of people on both sides.
"Whenever two differing peoples with increasing numbers are forced to share limited resources, conflict arises.
"Deteriorating living conditions are inevitable due to population increase, but each side blames the other for its woes.
"When both sides decide that their security depends on more people, it becomes a pact of mutual destruction."
It's an age-old problem: when resources are limited, conflict arises. Ethnicity and religion also affect this conflict in Israel and Gaza but the demographic issue should not be discounted.
James Allan, (Letters, January 31) broadly laments the unfair and collective punishment inflicted on Palestinians by Australia's suspension of aid to UNRWA.
He cites royal commissions and inquiries that found some people guilty of various activities but which did not lead to collective actions against innocent others in those organisations.
But he overlooks one fundamental fact: Hamas is designated by Australia and other countries as a terrorist organisation.
If Hamas did not have some of its operatives embedded in the UNRWA then its funding would not be suspended by Australia and others.
Hamas does not care about the plight of Palestinians as is demonstrated by allowing its actions to cause death and great suffering to the people it claims to support.
When you next see a the face of a defenceless child on the evening news ask yourself "who started all this?".
Regrettably it now appears as though lying has become an essential prerequisite for our prime ministers .
Since Bob Hawke's era from 1983 - 1991, and probably well prior to that, all have indulged in this unsavoury practice of broken promises.
Bob Hawke: Indigenous treaty by 1990.
Paul Keating: L-A-W law tax cuts.
John Howard: Never ever GST.
Julia Gillard: No carbon tax.
Tony Abbott: No cuts to government spending (including for ABC and SBS).
Anthony Albanese is no different. They all reneged on their promises. After reneging on his superannuation promise Albo has now reneged on the stage-three tax cuts.
Integrity in politics ended long ago.
It's a joke for Albo to say that "his word is his bond". It is treating voters like mugs.
His timing of the stage three tax cuts is a master class in cunning aimed at the by-election in Dunkley which consists of mostly middle class voters who will benefit most.
I am heartily sick of both the Coalition and journalists harping on and on about the so called "broken promise" by Anthony Albanese.
Are their memories so short that they don't remember John Howard's "children overboard" lies and "There will never, ever be a GST". We all know that the Labor Party altered the proposed tax changes in order to assist less privileged Australians.
Dutton and his colleagues should grow up and focus on what they are employed to do; make their point and then move on.
The report Defence is seeking to rebuild accommodation blocks at ADFA ("Defence to explain $1.25b program", February 5) is comical, worthy of an April Fools' Day prank. These buildings are barely 40 years old, yet they apparently have "inherent psychosocial, safety and security risks". What rubbish.
If that were so, then every student residential college on every university in the country would equally be at risk and needing complete rebuilds. If there are psychosocial and safety risks associated with living at ADFA, then Defence needs to look at its student management and security processes.
And if Defence has a spare billion dollars to play with, why not put it towards useful capabilities like drones and counter-drone technologies that are so desperately needed?
Australian Yang Hengjun has offended Beijing to such an extent he is to be imprisoned possibly for life. Australia's political leaders and media are outraged. Julian Assange has offended the US to such an extent he could be imprisoned in the US, also possibly for life. Australia's political leaders and the mainstream media are silent.
Why do some media outlets have to state that the 70-year-old woman, who was tragically stabbed to death in Ipswich, was "elderly". Such labels only encourage ageism in my opinion.
We don't know who has funded our political parties until a year after the election. Not good enough. And because of the thresholds we will never know in some cases. The promise I want the Albanese government to honour before the next election is real-time disclosure of all donations.
The Australian government has imposed strong sanctions against the Myanmar military regime for human rights violations. The violations have been occurring from day one of the violent military takeover of the democratic government of Myanmar. Why has it taken the Australian government three long years to put sanctions in place?
P McCracken asks why the Gazans don't just turf the terrorists out. Stupid question. More to the point, why do so many Israeli voters keep electing people like Sharon and, repeatedly, Netanyahu? They actually have had some choice.
Gerry Gillespie says the information about Hamas involvement in UNWRA may be incorrect as it comes from the IDF (Letters, February 5). US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, called the information "highly, highly credible".
You don't have to be a genius to realise that Albanese's so-called tax wedge has actually given Dutton and the LNP a win-win proposition that they have seized with both hands. By not blocking the changes he can claim some credit for cost-of-living relief while still calling out Albanese as a liar. Who has wedged whom?
I am not a republican but I've given some thought to the idea of an Australian republic. What if the incumbent prime minister assumed the role of head of state? There could be clear separation of political duties and state duties. Or combined for Anzac Day and such. We could abolish the office of Governor-General and save the taxpayer money.
Watching Nemesis on ABC on Monday night I thought I heard Malcolm Turnbull describe Scott Morrison as "duplicitous" and another person say Peter Dutton was a "thug". The kettle was on and it was raining outside so it was a bit hard to hear.
