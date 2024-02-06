Pollies booted out as PM points the finger at his nemesis

The first day back and there was a quick and dirty dive into the brutish theatrics of question time.
Pointing, hooting, hollering and an attempt at a game over broken election promises and what else could be possibly dished out by the Albanese government. It was worth a red hot shot, but Labor was not buying it.
"Will you tell the truth?!" Liberal MP Tony Pasin yelled at the Prime Minister in a quieter moment. "Can he answer in a straight fashion?" an exasperated Peter Dutton sought. "Answer the question!!" Angus Taylor roared at the Treasurer with first sitting day enthusiasm.
So much enthusiasm, he was one of three opposition members to be booted out of the chamber by the Speaker under standing order 94a.
And Milton Dick had to remind all assembled that he did not have the power to compel a yes or no response from a minister.
The trouble for the Coalition is calling someone a "liar" in the House is unparliamentary. Liberal frontbencher Angie Bell tried a little earlier and found her cockney slang alternative of "telling pork pies" did not have the same impact. That and a fair chunk of question time was not televised as cameras switched to the more pressing RBA decision to hold the cash rate.
But underneath the aggression is an opposition that regards Labor's amended tax cuts as terrible, or at least has been confusingly indicating they are to be rejected, but has just announced with overwhelming partyroom support that it will vote for them.
"The shadow treasurer on the same day called my changes Marxism. By the afternoon, he was on 2GB saying he might vote for them," Dr Chalmers pumped out to roars of laughter.
"Mr Speaker, the Opposition Leader called an election on a position that he is now voting for. That would be a strange election!"
Was it really just a few days ago that Peter Dutton taunted Mr Albanese to call an early election?
The opposition tried but got lip for asking about possible plans on negative gearing and tax treatments on the family home.
Not helping the opposition was its recent history, complete with Malcolm Turnbull barbs and reminders of the Liberal leadership revolving door, playing out over three weeks on the ABC's Nemesis program.
A jaunty Mr Albanese needed no invitation.
"An hour and a half that explains in three parts why they were such a hopeless, divided government full of hate of each other, all played out Mr Speaker," he told Parliament.
"And I was reminded that the Leader of the Opposition, his big commitment to be made leader was that he'd smile more! And it was gonna be like Little Miss Sunshine. Instead, he gave us Jack Nicholson in The Shining, smashing through the walls."
Even Scott Morrison was seen smiling at that.
The government has got what it wanted. A pathway to passing the tax cuts, although a possible Senate inquiry could hold things up. The Greens want to deal themselves in as well.
The theatrics served another purpose for Labor, showing the Prime Minister and the Treasurer pointedly defying reports they have had a falling out, with Dr Chalmers paying a public tribute to Mr Albanese for his leadership.
Day one down.
