Morks owners announce new intimate dining venue in the inner south

When Benn and Mork Ratanakosol decided to finish up at their iconic Kingston restaurant, they had already planned their next venture inspired by the same strong values of innovation and family.
The contemporary Thai connoisseurs announced the news last week as they felt it was time to close Morks on their own terms and expand their offerings of "third culture" food.
"We could definitely keep Morks going, businesses is strong, but we've decided now is the time to say goodbye, and we want to start something new and we can't wait to share this new project with everyone," Benn Ratanakosol told The Canberra Times.
The brothers initially intended the new venue to be their second business which they would have operated alongside Morks.
But fate had other plans when Mork and his wife Listya soon received wonderful news that they were going to become parents.
"This is fantastic for them, and everyone's very happy. But because of this ... we just want to have one business to focus on so that Mork has the time to be a present father," Benn Ratanakosol said.
Mr Ratanakosol said their new restaurant - Minima (the first 'i' has an acute accent) - would welcome guests on Bentham Street, at the Yarralumla shops, by May this year if all goes according to plan.
Being perceived as Thai in Australia and as Australian in Thailand have given rise to brothers' combined experiences and creativity in "third culture" cooking.
Mr Ratanakosol said it was a sign of an increasingly globalised world.
Moreover, the brothers wanted to pay homage to their Thai-Chinese grandfather's ethnicity while also drawing inspiration from other cuisines.
Minima means 'small' in Portuguese
"We wanted to do a nice little wine bar, third culture food with the backbone of Chinese cuisine," Mr Ratanakosol said.
"The Portuguese are actually the people who bought chilli to Asia, so I think that's pretty special for us."
He said Minima would be a very intimate, casual-fine dining venue with 24 seats.
"You're going to feel like you're stepping into mine and Mork's home," he said.
"There's going to be a kitchen island in the middle, Mork and I will be cooking. You'll be served by the chefs. The waitstaff and the chefs will be more or less the same people."
In its 15 years of service, Morks has been awarded multiple chef's hat awards including Australian Good Food Guide chef's hats and Sydney Morning Herald chef's hats.
Mr Ratanakosol said the food at Minima would be at a similar level, if not better.
The brothers have aimed to continue the legacy of introducing new flavours to Canberran tastebuds just like their parents did, when they introduced Thai food to the capital through their restaurant SukoThai (1990- 2008), back when it was rare for people to know what to expect from a green curry.
"I hope people do find time in their schedule to come in for one last meal [at Morks] and if not, I hope to see them at Minima," Mr Ratanakosol said.
They will be open till March 9.
