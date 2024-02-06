Promising mare Vinolass races again at Warwick Farm after 11-month break

Dangers: 2 Introducing returns as a gelding and comes back from contesting stakes races through the bulk of his career. Did win on a heavy at this track on debut and scored a nice enough trial win leading in. Keep safe. 3 Silentsar ran a cheeky raced when third at Wyong first-up behind Royal Merchant then drew wide and that didn't held his cause at the Gold Coast. Honest and a wet track doesn't harm his chances. Worth another look. 7 Oakfield Duke hi the line when it was all over third-up at Canterbury and looks ready to find his best. Some sting out is a plus for him and while yet to win at 1200m he gets his chance here.