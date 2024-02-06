The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Promising mare Vinolass races again at Warwick Farm after 11-month break

By Ray Hickson
February 6 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vinolass was unbeaten in three starts in the country last season and will be trying for her fourth in Race 4 at Warwick on Wednesday. Picture Bradley Photos
Vinolass was unbeaten in three starts in the country last season and will be trying for her fourth in Race 4 at Warwick on Wednesday. Picture Bradley Photos

An untimely hoof injury curtailed Keith Dryden's plans to set promising mare Vinolass on a path toward stakes company.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.