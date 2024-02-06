The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Some banks are cutting fixed rates, here's why

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
February 7 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Banks have started the year by slashing some fixed home loan rates but variable rates were still looking "extremely attractive" to most borrowers, according to one finance expert.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Economics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.