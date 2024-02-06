Some banks are cutting fixed rates, here's why

Banks have started the year by slashing some fixed home loan rates but variable rates were still looking "extremely attractive" to most borrowers, according to one finance expert.
The official cash rate remains at 4.35 per cent after the Reserve Bank left it unchanged at its February board meeting.
While the cash rate hasn't changed since November some lenders have begun lowering their fixed home loan interest rates.
Comparison website Mozo identified some key changes in fixed rates during December and January.
It found Bank of Queensland cut its fixed rate by up to 0.76 per cent and Macquarie cut fixed rates by up to 0.46 per cent.
HSBC made the biggest cuts to its fixed rates, Mozo found, cutting some by up to 0.80 per cent.
Economist Saul Eslake said fixed rates were falling because bond yields - which determine the rate at which the banks borrow from the financial markets - were falling.
"That means the banks are paying less for the money they lend out," he said.
Mr Eslake said the three-year bond, which is the pricing benchmark for a three-year fixed rate home loan, had fallen from an average 4.17 per cent in November to an average 3.95 per cent in February.
Bond yields were falling because the financial markets expected the Reserve Bank to begin cutting the cash rate, Mr Eslake said.
However the economist said the markets were "getting ahead of themselves" thinking a cash rate cut was imminent.
Mr Eslake is among a raft of economists who believe the prospect of a cash rate cut in the next few months is optimistic.
In its statement after the February meeting, the Reserve Bank board said a further increase in interest rates could not be ruled out.
However Mozo spokesperson Rachel Wastell said interest rate movements by lenders made another rate rise look unlikely.
"Lenders have been slashing fixed rates as they anticipate a rate cut, and the fact the cuts favour shorter terms indicates they're predicting at least one cut will come within the next year," she said.
The Reserve Bank's inability to rule out a cash rate increase could keep fixed rates from falling further, Mr Eslake said.
Comparison website Canstar analysed home loan rates on their platform during January and found seven lenders increased 52 fixed rate options by an average 0.23 per cent, while 12 lenders cut 199 fixed rates by an average 0.26 per cent.
While fixed rates were falling, variable rates were still going up. Canstar found 11 lenders had increased 40 variable rates by an average 0.20 per cent while just three lenders cut 13 variable rates by an average 0.09 per cent.
Canstar finance expert Steve Mickenbecker said while some borrowers prefer the certainty of a fixed rate, the lowest variable interest rate was still looking more attractive.
"It's a big call to actually fix now in this market, even though fixed rates are half a percent lower on average," he said.
If borrowers locked in a fixed rate now and the Reserve Bank reduced the cash rate some time this year, Mr Mickenbecker said "you'll be ahead for a while but then you'll start paying more".
Average interest rates were still "way above" the lowest interest rates on offer, he said.
The lowest variable rate on Canstar was 5.69 per cent and the lowest two-year fixed rate was 5.63 per cent, Mr Mickenbecker said.
"It's only .06 per cent difference," he said.
"Now [the fixed rate] starts looking not that attractive and the lowest variable rate is still looking extremely attractive."
