The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'It's frustrating': Brumbies slam financial viability attack as season looms

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
February 7 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT Brumbies have slammed attacks on the club's financial viability, adamant they are in no danger of entering voluntary administration and urging fans to back them for a title bid this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.