'It's frustrating': Brumbies slam financial viability attack as season looms

The ACT Brumbies have slammed attacks on the club's financial viability, adamant they are in no danger of entering voluntary administration and urging fans to back them for a title bid this year.
Brumbies officials were forced into a pre-season scramble on Tuesday when a report about the Melbourne Rebels' financial plight linked the Canberra club to the prospect of going broke in the near future.
It's the latest twist in a six-month saga, which started with Rugby Australia's centralisation push and forcing the Brumbies to prove their solvency, before it emerged the Rebels were facing a debt of up to $20 million.
Frustrated by the Brumbies being dragged into the Rebels' debacle, chairman Matt Nobbs moved to shut down insolvency or merger talks and called for clean air before the season opener in 17 days.
Nobbs said new Rugby Australia chairman Daniel Herbert had reassured him the governing body no longer had an interest in taking over Brumbies operations, or merging the team with the Rebels.
"There's no threat of us going into voluntary administration," Nobbs said.
"We don't know where that's coming from, it's pure speculation. I can give assurances that we are not in that position.
"The only piece of debt we have is money owed to Rugby Australia, which was initially a grant but was then converted to an interest-bearing loan. We have made the required repayments, and that loan is now down from $1.7 million to about $1 million.
"It is getting frustrating to constantly have to have these discussions. I've got a directors in the boardroom and it affects their personal reputations when we're not in that position at all."
Brumbies sponsors and some key stakeholders contacted club bosses on Tuesday morning after reading the report in The Australian.
The Brumbies are also trying to ramp up their private equity campaign, with discussions to continue this week as they search for financial support to ease pressure on the organisation.
Nobbs conceded the Brumbies were facing constraints after a reduction in Rugby Australia's broadcast rights allocation, but said it had not put the club on the brink.
Herbert did not return calls on Tuesday, but Rugby Australia last week said the organisation had no interest in a Brumbies-Rebels merger. Rugby Australia cannot force a merger under its constitution - it instead needs two willing parties.
The Brumbies rebuffed Rugby Australia's attempts to take control of the club's operations last year after being asked to prove the club was solvent.
Rugby Australia has since abandoned its centralisation push and is instead focusing on high-performance alignment leading into the British and Irish Lions series next year and a home World Cup in 2027.
"We have always operated on a tight budget, but we have always been in the fight," Nobbs said.
"Our fans deserve to have assurance and so do our players and staff. I have spoken to Rugby Australia chairman Dan Herbert that the Brumbies won't be relocated or merged. They said they have no desire to run the Brumbies organisation."
The Brumbies have been fighting hard to reinvigorate interest in rugby and community support in Canberra in recent years, despite declining crowd numbers and waning popularity in Australia.
The club was heartened by the turnout of more than 3000 fans at a trial match last weekend, while coach Stephen Larkham is expected to commit to a two-year contract extension in another boost before the regular season begins.
But Nobbs said inaccurate reports about their financial position were destabilising, and that fans deserved to have certainty before the season began.
"The frustrating aspect is we're so close to the season and we had fantastic support at our trial match last weekend. We're a genuine chance of winning the competition this year," Nobbs said.
"But it's the same old chestnut. We need the community to rally, we need the community to get to games and buy memberships. If they do that, we will repay the faith, go out and give this the greatest shot we've ever had."
