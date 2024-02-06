The Canberra Times
Integrity Commission's lakeside business buy-up corruption investigation findings released

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated February 6 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 4:24pm
The ACT's corruption watchdog has found no suspicion of corruption in the way the government handled controversial buy-ups of former lakeside businesses, including the former paddle boats shed at West Basin.

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

