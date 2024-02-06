Shortest match in history: Australia demolish West Indies in 41 balls at Manuka

Australia has romped to a record-breaking victory at Manuka Oval as fresh concerns have been raised about the West Indies' future in international cricket.
The visitors were bowled out for just 86 in Tuesday's one-day international against Australia, the lowest men's international total at the venue. Australia then cruised to their target in 6.5 overs, marking the shortest one-day international at a ground in Australia in history.
The total eclipses the previous mark by a significant margin, Afghanistan's 162 against Bangladesh in 2015.
The score was also the West Indies' second lowest against Australia at any venue.
The side lost 6-15 in a capitulation that saw the visitors bowled out in just 24 overs.
The innings featured multiple disappointing dismissals, highlighted by Matthew Forde's embarrassing run out in which he slipped over on the middle of the pitch after being sent back.
A host of former greats lamented the West Indies' decline in commentary for Fox Sports, Mark Waugh labelling the performance embarrassing.
"It's not even close to international standard," Waugh said. "It's embarrassing. It's a good batting track, there was a bit of swing early and some humidity but it was not good enough. Individual batsmen have to have a look at themselves."
Xavier Bartlett claimed 4-21, just four days after he took 4-17 on debut in the opening match of the series.
Australian openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Josh Inglis made light work of the run chase, the pair combining for a rapid-fire 67-run partnership before Fraser-McGurk was dismissed for 41 off just 18 balls.
Steve Smith hit the winnings runs to complete the chase in just 41 balls, marking Australia's fastest run chase in ODI cricket.
The previous record was 7.5 overs against America in 2004.
The Australian win, however, came with a dark cloud, emerging fast bowler Lance Morris picking up a side strain.
The quick left the field midway through the first innings, Cricket Australia later revealing he will be sent for scans to determine the severity of the injury.
Morris had bowled 4.3 overs and picked up his first wicket in a one-day international, Marnus Labuschagne claiming a screamer to provide a memorable maiden wicket. He finished with 2-13.
Video of the catch quickly went viral and it was labelled a contender for catch of the summer. Labuschagne leapt to his right and soared through the air to take a spectacular catch to dismiss Keacy Carty for 10.
The catch drew instant praise from Brett Lee and Mark Waugh in commentary, with Mark Howard comparing Labuschagne to a soccer goalkeeper.
"That is an absolute beauty," Howard said. "Flying away is Marnus Labuschagne, got two hands to it like a goalkeeper. Top shelf."
Waugh was known for his fielding ability as a player and said the degree of difficulty for Labuschagne's catch could not be overstated.
"He's in quite short there," Waugh said. "You don't get much time to look at the angle of the ball at backward point, it's an excellent catch."
Morris left the field soon after taking his second wicket and did not return.
The man nicknamed "the wild thing" has long been viewed as one of the hottest fast-bowling prospects in the country, however he has battled a number of injuries while making the transition to senior cricket.
Morris missed last year's IPL and the Ashes tour after scans revealed a stress spot in his back and spent last year reconstructing his bowling action.
While he is yet to learn the full extent of his latest injury, it's hoped he won't face an extended stint on the sidelines.
AUSTRALIA 2-87 (Jake Fraser-McGurk 41; Oshane Thomas 1-7) bt WEST INDIES 86 (Alick Athanaze 32; Xavier Bartlett 4-21) at Manuka Oval.
