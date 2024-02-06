The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Shortest match in history: Australia demolish West Indies in 41 balls at Manuka

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated February 6 2024 - 6:31pm, first published 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia has romped to a record-breaking victory at Manuka Oval as fresh concerns have been raised about the West Indies' future in international cricket.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.