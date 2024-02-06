Bullock must manage rate expectations

In the unlikely event RBA governor Michele Bullock ever wanted to paraphrase Franklin Delano Roosevelt she could do worse than to say "we have nothing to fear but unwarranted optimism itself".
A general presumption the hard yards are behind us, that interest rates are about to start trending down and that it is a case of "onwards and upwards" is the last thing the RBA - or the country - needs right now.
The biggest takeaway from Ms Bullock's inaugural post-interest rate announcement press conference was that market expectations of two, or even three, interest rate cuts in the second half of the year are probably overblown.
If investors want to punt their hard earned on that assumption, based on what they consider to be the balance of probabilities, they do so at their own risk.
The RBA is very much of the view that there are a lot of moving parts, both at home and overseas, that could play havoc with the economy in the coming months.
That is why the RBA's February statement of monetary policy explicitly stated: "The board remains resolute to return inflation to target in a reasonable time frame. The path of interest rates that will best ensure this will depend on the data and the evolving assessment of risks, and a further increase in interest rates cannot be ruled out".
Ms Bullock, who worked closely with her immediate predecessor Dr Philip Lowe to manage the economy at the height of the pandemic, has no intention of offering anything that could be regarded as future guidance on the cash rate.
That was a lesson Dr Lowe, whose contract was not renewed last year, learnt the hard way after repeatedly suggesting rates would not start to rise until this year.
Experience can be defined as learning from your own mistakes. Wisdom is the ability to learn from the mistakes of others. Ms Bullock is determined to bring the benefits of both wisdom and experience to her job.
She has made it very clear that despite what the pundits may think or say about the economic outlook the RBA is still years away from flying a "mission accomplished" banner to celebrate the demise of the inflation dragon.
That's quite clear from the figures that were released on Tuesday. While inflation has been moving in the right direction, courtesy of a slowing economy and some ominous shifts in employment market trends and dwindling consumer confidence, the RBA does not expect it to come back into the high end of the two to three per cent target band until December next year.
That is 22 months from now and well after the date on which the next federal election must be held.
Unemployment is expected to have increased to 4.4 per cent by then - up from the current 3.8 per cent - and GDP growth will be stumbling along at just 2.3 per cent.
And, worst of all, inflation is not expected to return to the middle of the target band until June 2026.
Given Ms Bullock's reminder that inflation had been "in the background" for well over a decade before the pandemic, her commitment to ensuring it would be banished to the background once more is very timely.
Whether or not her auditors are listening closely enough to what was a very clear articulation of the RBA's policy remains to be seen. The tenor of some of the questions at Tuesday's press conference suggest not.
That doesn't make sense given the RBA has exposed itself to a lot of criticism and community angst by taking interest rates to a 12-year high.
Having come this far it is determined, as Ms Bullock said on Tuesday, "to stay the course" and do what it takes.
