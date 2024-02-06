Bruce to get in-depth analysis as site for new Canberra stadium

A new stadium at Bruce will be the subject of an in-depth analysis to be funded in the ACT government's mid-year budget review.
"This investment will support technical due diligence for a new rectangular stadium in Bruce as part of an expanded sports, health and education precinct, linking investments in the AIS precinct, CIT Bruce, University of Canberra and the Northside Hospital," the government said.
The mid-year budget will also fund design work for a new Convention Centre precinct in the city centre, that will include an indoor entertainment pavilion for live music and major indoor sports fixtures.
Design work will start on a new multipurpose hall at Exhibition Park that could accommodate larger exhibitions and sit-down sinners for thousands of attendees, set to be built in the first stage of the site's redevelopment.
"The first stage will also include new intersections and a new public entrance. The redevelopment will allow existing events to grow and for multiple events to be held concurrently," the government said.
The design and due diligence work across the three projects will cost $1.9 million.
The government will spend $4.6 million to refurbish the Fitzroy Pavilion at Exhibition Park to transform it into a "versatile event space to meet the immediate demand for large-scale community and multicultural events".
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the early planning and consultation work would ensure the infrastructure projects would support Canberra over coming decades.
"As Canberra's population nears half a million people, we are getting on with the job of delivering the once-in-a-generation infrastructure the city will need," Mr Barr said in a statement.
"The government's plan is to deliver projects like a new stadium and a new convention centre as part of broader precincts that will encourage increased economic activity and new jobs by attracting major business conferences and events."
Mr Barr said the refurbishment of the Fitzroy Pavilion was part of a longer-term plan to redevelop Exhibition Park, known as EPIC.
The ACT government wants to spend more than $500 million to build a 30,000-seat stadium at Bruce by 2033.
"The ACT government will partner with the Australian Sports Commission to work together to maintain and enhance the AIS precinct as a vibrant hub for high performance sport and innovation, with a significantly redeveloped or new 30,000 seat stadium as a key feature," the government's latest infrastructure plan says.
"Funding has been provided for an options analysis as part of a broader $2.2 million investment into strategic infrastructure planning for major arts, business, entertainment and sports venues."
