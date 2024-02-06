Truck towing digger stuck under Commonwealth Bridge, delays on Parkes Way

A truck towing a digger became stuck under the Commonwealth Bridge overpass on Parkes Way causing traffic delays on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred about 4pm.
One westbound lane of Parkes Way is closed as the scene is being cleared.
An ACT Policing spokesman said the truck was too tall for the bridge and got stuck underneath, causing debris to fall onto the road.
The truck was removed from the scene but a lane remained closed.
Drivers should avoid the area.
An ACT Roads engineer is going to the scene, but Fire and Rescue and an ambulance were not needed.
