Dark clouds loom over future of elite cricket at Manuka Oval as deals expire

As storm clouds hovered over Manuka Oval on Tuesday afternoon, it wasn't just uncertainty over the state of play that loomed large.
Australia's one-day international against the West Indies was the last elite cricket match in the capital for the summer and the last on the long-term calendar.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr is in discussions with Cricket Australia and the Sydney Thunder over future content deals.
The Big Bash deal is particularly perilous. Manuka Oval hosted two games this summer in the final year of a contract with the Thunder, however teams now have fewer home games.
Despite claims from many, including former Australian captain Ricky Pointing, for the team to move to Canberra permanently, there is little appetite to abandon Sydney's west.
As a result, the ACT government will likely have to cough up significant cash to retain two games a year.
At the international level, Cricket Australia has made no secret of its desire to lock in fixtures for the next seven summers.
While Canberra fans relish international one-day and Twenty20 fixtures, the holy grail is Test cricket.
The ACT, however, is low on the red-ball pecking order, with the five mainland state capitals holding an iron grip on the fixtures.
The biggest opportunity for Canberra looms in 2026-27 when Australia will host six Tests and from 2026 when the Gabba is taken offline for a rebuild before the 2032 Olympics. Queensland cricket authorities have made it clear they wish to host a Test match in the state even when the ground is out of action.
Cricket Australia's conversations with the ACT government are ongoing, with no timeline on when a deal will be done.
So while the rain stopped on Tuesday to allow Australia to romp to a dominant win, clouds continue to linger over the state of international cricket in Canberra.
