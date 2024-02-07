The pioneering Canberra Burns Club celebrates 100 bonnie years

The club formed on October 13, 1924, reflecting the large number of Scots in the young national capital at the time. The club members funded a statue of the Scottish poet and club namesake Robert Burns which was opened on the corner of Canberra Avenue and National Circuit in Forrest in 1935 at a function attended by then prime minister, Joseph Lyons. After years of meeting wherever they could, the club members opened their first permanent facility in 1957 in Forrest, behind the Burns statue.