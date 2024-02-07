Leigh, Pocock and Price in the running for a top political leadership prize

Federal ACT politicians, independent Senator David Pocock and Assistant Minister Andrew Leigh have been shortlisted along with rising Opposition figure Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price for the annual political leadership accolade, the McKinnon Prize.
The 2024 nod is the second time the key senate crossbencher has been shortlisted for the McKinnon Emerging Political Leader of the Year after being in the running in 2022.
Senator Pocock joins Queensland Labor MP Jonty Bush, Liberal senator Kerrynne Liddle, independent member for Wentworth Allegra Spender as well as a joint nomination of Maribyrnong mayor Anthony Tran and Brimbank mayor Jasmine Nguyen.
"This year's emerging leader list is particularly exciting and I believe each of the nominees have the capacity to inspire future Australian political leaders," McKinnon Prize shortlisting committee chair Michael Brennan said in a statement.
On the shortlist for the McKinnon Federal Political Leader of the Year is Dr Leigh, Senator Nampijinpa Price, Liberal Member for Bass Bridget Archer, federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Liberal MP Julian Leeser who stepped down from his frontbench role over his party's Voice to Parliament position, and Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil.
Senator Nampijinpa Price, a first-term senator and frontbencher in the Coalition, was a key figure in the successful case against the Voice.
The State and Territory Political Leader of the Year Shortlist includes South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas and the NT Attorney-General Chansey Paech.
The winners are expected to be announced next month. The chair of the shortlisting committee Michael Brennan is the former chair of the Productivity Commission chair and CEO of the e61 Institute.
The McKinnon Institute for Political Leadership is a non-partisan place of learning which provides training for federal, state and territory Australian MPs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.