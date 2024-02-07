The Canberra Times
Leigh, Pocock and Price in the running for a top political leadership prize

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
February 8 2024 - 5:30am
Federal ACT politicians, independent Senator David Pocock and Assistant Minister Andrew Leigh have been shortlisted along with rising Opposition figure Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price for the annual political leadership accolade, the McKinnon Prize.

