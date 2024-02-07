Scooter rider in critical condition after crashing into pizza delivery car

An electric scooter rider, who police believe was not wearing a helmet, was in a critical condition with a suspected fractured skull on Tuesday night after a collision with a pizza delivery vehicle in Melba.
At about 6.30pm, ACT Emergency Services were called to a collision between the Toyota Camry and the rider of a privately-owned scooter on Alfred Hill Drive near Linger Place in Melba.
It is believed that the scooter struck the driver's side of the Domino's pizza delivery car. The young male driver of the car was uninjured.
However, the scooter rider suffered significant injuries and was treated at the scene by ACT Ambulance Service paramedics before being transported to hospital in a critical condition.
Alfred Hill Drive was closed for several hours while the major collision team conducted its investigations.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of the scooter rider prior to the collision is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au.
