The green whistle: The surprising tactic to beat Canberra referee abuse

Young basketball referees in Canberra will have a secret weapon to deal with the abuse from players, coaches, spectators and parents - a green whistle.
Basketball ACT announced a new initiative for 2024 which is aimed to support and protect young referees as they officiate games on court this year, starting in the upcoming winter season.
Canberra is one of the few states in the country to bring in the Green Whistle Program to help identify referees under 18, and stamp out instances of verbal, non-verbal, physical and emotional abuse.
"A lot of people who watch sport or participate in sport get easily frustrated with things and forget that our officials, like their athletes, are learning the game," Basketball ACT chief executive Nicole Bowles said.
"They've got the right to do so in a safe space and need to be treated accordingly."
Referees in the ACT are young and old, and while they are modestly reimbursed for their efforts, they are not full-time professional referees, despite serving an important role in community sport.
The program is set to boost referee participation, recruitment and retention and improve behaviour toward all officials, promoting the slogan: "If it's green, don't be mean - because they are under 18".
"Our young referees really are excited by the programme and have welcomed the initiative," Bowles said.
"They feel that we are taking required steps to continue to support them in their development.
"Last year we rolled out a behaviour management framework which looked at how we address spectator behaviour in a basketball setting, and this is just the next step in that pathway for our officials who want to pursue their refereeing.
"I think that we need to just remember to take a breath at times, and that we're all here for the love of the sport.
"From a community perspective, everyone's entitled to make a mistake, and no-one's perfect."
