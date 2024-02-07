Manslaughter charge on Canberra Hospital arrest

A 23-year-old driver arrested at Canberra Hospital has been accused of manslaughter.
Police say that they went to a crash in Cooma in just before midnight on November 18. When they got there, they found a Ford Falcon crashed into a tree. The passenger died at the scene. No other vehicle was involved.
They couldn't find the driver but, according to the police, "a man later presented to Canberra Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries"
The police said the man was arrested.
"On Wednesday 22 January 2024, investigators charged the 23-year-old man at Canberra Hospital. He remains before the courts," a police statement said.
"Following further investigations, an additional two offences have been laid at Cooma Local Court today (Wednesday).
"The additional charges include manslaughter and drive with middle range PCA (legal alcohol limit to drive)".
