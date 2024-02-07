'Why are we trying to fix it?' Crossbenchers colouring in the grey area of clocking off

Australia is on the precipice of dealing with the vexed issue of work-life balance with the "right to disconnect" from work now a key battle in the Albanese government's latest industrial relations reforms.
Key senate crossbenchers Tasmanian Jacqui Lambie and ACT representative David Pocock still have considerable concerns about the remaining Closing Loopholes legislation covering casual work and the gig economy, after the bill was split last year and the first Closing Loopholes bill covering the criminalisation of industrial manslaughter and other matters was passed.
Senator Lambie does not think being unable to clock off is a problem.
"I have to say, nobody has ever spoken to me in the 10 years I've been in and out of politics about phone calls after hours. Not one person," she told RN Breakfast on Wednesday.
"So I just think if there's not a problem, why are we trying to fix it?"
Senator Pocock has heard differently, "Clearly there are workers out there who want that right."
Being constantly connected is a modern malaise compounded by blurred after-effects of COVID-19 lockdowns leaving workers suffering, according to Gabrielle Golding, a senior law lecturer at the University of Adelaide.
"The problem is absolutely there. It might not necessarily apply to every single person. But it's certainly pretty pervasive," Dr Golding told The Canberra Times.
"I would also say that maybe the reason that people aren't speaking up about it so much is fear of reprisal that they they don't necessarily want to be seen as the squeaky wheel and without the right to disconnect being there."
She cites 2022 research data from the Australian Institute for Future Work showing 71 per cent of workers performing work outside of scheduled working hours. 38 per cent of workers also reported that overtime was an expectation in their workplaces.
Of those who responded, 35 per cent of those reported being physically tired, 32 per cent said they suffered stress and anxiety, and 31 per cent were mentally drained. 27 per cent said overtime interfered with their personal life and relationships.
The current Fair Work Act, which applies to most Australian employees, has a provision for working maximum working hours subject to reasonable additional hours, but Dr Golding said that is a grey area.
"We don't have a clear legal definition of exactly what that means. So absent a right to disconnect, with all of those things combined, what we find is that people are subject to potential inability to disconnect from work," she said.
Minister for Workplace Relations Tony Burke, who has been in negotiations with the Greens and the crossbench, wants the right to disconnect enshrined in commonwealth legislation so employees have the right not to respond to unreasonable requests outside of work hours. However, there has been pushback from business groups over any move to fine employees and complaints over consultation.
Employers have raised that the right to refuse unreasonable hours exists under the Fair Work Act.
For Dr Golding, clarity is needed.
"You're certainly entitled to go. But the complexity for people is understanding when you're actually able to go," she said. "Like what is reasonable additional overtime?"
"And I would say even from an employer's perspective if you are having your employees performing work outside of normal working hours and you're expecting to be able to contact them, that your duty of care as an employer also extends to them performing work in that environment. So there is actually potential legal risk."
So where will it land? There had been moves to ban employers, or even fine them, if they contacted employees. The debate is shifting to allowing workers to have the right to refuse to be monitored as well as respond to contact outside of hours.
Many individual enterprise agreements exist around the country that have right to disconnect already in them. The move is on to make it a mandatory clause.
