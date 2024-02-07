How does the ACT government stack up on renting issues?

The next ACT election is now about eight months away. With that in mind, what is the track record for the Labor/Greens government on renting issues? Come October 19, should we be bringing out the axes or the accolades?
Since 2020, the ACT has been a success story on renting issues. Not only has the government acted to strengthen rental laws, we've also seen more supply, a higher vacancy rate, and a lower rate of rent increases.
While there is more work to do, the ACT remains an exemplar for other jurisdictions of how rental reform and supply-side measures work together to make our housing system better.
On rental laws, the ACT can credibly claim to be the best jurisdiction in the country. We were the first to end no cause terminations: landlords can still end a periodic tenancy, but now they need a good reason to do so.
Since April last year we've had a minimum standard in place for ceiling insulation. And the ACT's protections against rent increases, while weak, still offer better protections than you'd find anywhere else in Australia.
However, rental reform alone isn't enough. We can't rely upon rental laws to ensure decent homes. More important is trying to give renters market power: creating a context where renters have leverage, because the landlord needs them more than they need the landlord.
Here, things are moving in a good direction. According to SQM, vacancy rates in Canberra are just over 2%. This is much higher than basically anything we've seen in the past eight years.
It's only just short of the highest vacancy rate recorded - 2.4%, in April 2014. This is something the ACT government can take some credit for: ABS building data shows that the ACT is building new dwellings at twice the rate of most other jurisdictions.
A higher vacancy rate makes rents lower. While rents are still too high, and renters are still under pressure, the signs are promising. According to SQM, over the past 12 months combined asking rents are down 3%.
Domain's latest rental report had Canberra as the only capital city to record lower house rents, and unit rents remained flat over the year. We're not there yet, but things are better than they were, and they are moving in the right direction. And this has happened at the same time as the government is strengthening renters' rights - putting the lie to hand wringing from opponents of reform.
But this is no time to sit back. More is needed on both rental laws and planning reform.
On law reform, the protections against rent increases only exist for a rent increase during a periodic tenancy - they won't cover you if you are renewing a lease, even when it's the same tenants and the same property. The government should amend the rules so that landlords can't use lease renewals to dodge renter protections.
And the rule for calculating an acceptable increase is way too complicated. A flat percentage figure would give greater simplicity and transparency for landlords, agents, and renters.
But the best protection against rent increases is shifting the market power so that landlords can't exploit scarcity to demand higher rents. As well as increased investment in public housing, this can be helped through planning reform to enable more 'missing middle' housing construction.
Unfortunately, the government has so far offered only half-baked tweaks to allow some extra granny flats on large blocks. In practice, this will have a negligible impact. Labor and the Greens risk being outdone here by the Canberra Liberals, who have called for more ambitious action, such as removing size restrictions for dual occupancies on big RZ1 blocks.
Ahead of the election, let's hope the new Planning Minister, Chris Steel, can offer something worthwhile.
Things are not easy for renters in Canberra. Rents are still some of the highest in the country, landlords have too much power, and a new group of ANU students will soon be shivering through another frosty winter, wondering if they'd be warmer sleeping in a tent in their own yard.
But things are changing in the right direction and the government can be proud of that fact. If our next government continues to strengthen rental laws, while also legalising greater housing density, we'll all benefit from a more affordable, more liveable, more inclusive city.
