If the ACT wants renewables 'cred' it must host wind farms

The ACT government takes pride in its green credentials, claiming that the ACT is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.
However, only a very small percentage of the ACT's renewable energy is generated within its borders.
The vast bulk of it is coming from contracts with solar and wind farms outside its borders, and in the form of offsets for use of non-renewables purchased via its mandatory contribution to national renewable energy targets.
Moreover, the ACT's renewable energy only comes courtesy of a burgeoning footprint of energy infrastructure in rural and regional areas - solar farms, wind turbines, transmission lines that are out of sight and mind for residents of the ACT, but are disruptive to farmers, agricultural practices and wildlife.
They are also a fire risk and a blight on rural landscapes.
If the ACT government wants genuine renewable energy "street-cred" it must share the infrastructure burden it currently foists on others and embrace more solar farms in its own open spaces, wind turbines on its own hills, and more transmission lines snaking through its own valleys.
And it can then negotiate the local backlash.
Once again Pedal Power are pushing for more protection for cyclists on our roads.
As a motorbike rider in my distant past I experienced drivers trying to push me into the kerb.
The difference was I was registered, licensed, and insured to ride on the road.
Cyclists pay nothing for the privilege and expect all the rights.
I am unsure if when an accident occurs and the cyclist is to blame, who pays for the damage to vehicle and occupants.
Can somebody tell me?
I refer to the article concerning the moving of the memorial where two girls sadly died as a result of an irresponsible drug and alcohol effected underage driver ("A roadside memorial to two teenage girls will be moved", February 2, p15).
The article then changes tack to talk about the short crash history of that stretch of the Monaro Highway.
The article states that the stretch of road where this crash (definitely not an accident) occurred "is one of the ACT's worst crash spots, despite it being two lanes each way, separated by a wide median".
Two other crashes were then identified as having occurred along this road (in the print version of the article).
All three incidents were the direct result of people's failure to do and act responsibly and not as a consequence of bad road design or construction.
Was this article about the moving of the memorial or another rehash of road crashes and how great the road will be after many millions are spent to "improve" it?
My thoughts and prayers are for all those families affected by these tragedies, their stories are revisited so often, and their memorials are important reminders to all road users.
David Pope (Pope's View, February 6) summed up amusingly (it's really no laughing matter) the issue of Australian fuel efficiency standards.
Australia and Russia are the only advanced economies with no legislated standards.
The vehicle depicted by David Pope is an example, exaggerated by "comic licence", of the utes - or American pickup truck - that are becoming increasingly popular with tradies and others who need a quick-load-unload cargo vehicle.
These utes seem designed to have the largest-possible frontal area, and therefore the least-possible aerodynamic efficiency.
Many, if not most, also have monstrous fuel-guzzling V8 engines.
It's as if their designers' entire brief was to create vehicles with the worst-possible fuel-efficiency standards that it was possible to achieve.
I am surrounded by mysteries. Why are the crepe myrtles so magnificent this year? And why do we tolerate industrial relations laws and employment practices that cannibalise the young along with our society's future?
It's many years since we were accepted as the land of the "fair go".
Crispin Hull pinpoints part of the problem ("Going cheap: one political agenda", February 6, p17) when he observes how cheaply business interests "can command the political agenda in Australia".
Hull overlooks the impact of longstanding bipartisan neoliberal polices on our industrial relations system.
What Labor is now trying to do is small beer; necessary, but much more needs to be done to restore balance.
Most casuals work is on an ongoing basis - workers are not on intermittent, short term or on unpredictable hours
They have no job security, earn less than permanent workers and cannot easily plan for the future. Current legal arrangements are a rort.
It is because they have little power and are readily exploited. There is not even a near equality of bargaining power
Our crook system is a testament to the power of big money, corporate greed and dominant foreign ownership. It must change.
The Albanese government's new vehicle efficiency standard isn't due to commence until 2025. It's already been more than 10 months in the making. The car industry has had plenty of time to prepare.
Given Australia's transport emissions are rising, and we sit with Russia as the only two developed countries without fuel efficiency standards, it is overdue.
Let's focus on the benefits: more lower-emissions vehicles options at lower prices, healthier air, less climate pollution, and significant savings at the petrol pump.
Fuel efficient vehicles are a clear winner for Australians.
John Quinn (Letters, February 3) blames Canberra's decline to Third World status on Barr's idiosyncratic transport needs and 20 years of Labor.
Yes, household rates are increasing annually, and yes, when I look around my suburb Kambah, and indeed, the whole of Canberra, I am appalled.
This, I suggest, is not solely attributable to Barr and Labor.
Our unique city-state, self-government model lacks some of the advantages of a true local government.
The millennium drought of 2001 to 2009 saw many Canberrans lower their general property maintenance standards. This was made worse by water utilities hiking water charges to the point where the ACT has the highest urban water prices in Australia.
Another issue is that officials don't enforce the compliance provisions in the leasehold system to ensure public nature strips are adequately maintained by the lessee.
There has been a complete failure at many different levels of administration since 1989.
The "fix-my-street" program is indicative of the ongoing malaise. Something must be reported to be fixed. There is no continuous system of monitoring and maintenance.
It remains open to members of a future ACT Legislative Assembly to alter any of these things. Canberrans would do well to vote in October for those intending change.
In response to the federal Labor government's proposed stage three tax changes the opposition has said it will now make integrity an issue for the Dunkley byelection.
The minds of many would be boggling at how Peter Dutton and his Coalition colleagues will dance around this concept with straight faces and no shame out on any campaign trail, let alone how they would explain their acceptance of the tax cuts after publicly labelling them "Marxism".
Roaring, ranting and spraying words around in time-honoured Coalition party ways also demeans and disrespects the parliamentary workplace and treats the voting public with a level of contempt that even fewer are now in the mood to endure this year and next.
There appear to be shortcomings in recent contributions from Ian Warden ("Summernats' welcome thundering jungle", January 13, Panorama, p2) and Karen Hardy ("Local's guide to surviving Summernats", canberratimes.com.au, January 4, p19).
Both, while endorsing Summernats, fail to mention potential ill-effects of breathing burnout fumes, despite peer-reviewed, credible information being readily available by searching "tyre burning adverse health effects" on Google Scholar.
It's vital to prioritise reporting established scientific facts rather than science-free personal opinion and trivia. Health concerns about Summernats is a prime example.
For years the Canberra Liberals were under the control of Zed Seselja and his right-wing policies. With the demise of Zed, the so-called Carnell "independents" led by Kate's daughter Clare plan to fill the vacuum left by Zed. Does anyone really believe that the Carnells would support any grouping but a minority Canberra Liberals government?
Tall grass overhanging footpaths near Mawson Southlands needs to be cut. It's becoming difficult to see the cracks and trip points on the footpath.
If the US got Israel to put in place a ceasefire in Gaza it would stop so many deaths; both of Palestinians and Israelis and take the heat out of the situation in Lebanon, Yemen and Iran. It would also likely stop the Houthi's attacks on ships in the Red Sea. Do they really want to stop the conflict spreading?
Finally an apology for the waste of $78 million (although I couldn't find the word sorry). My faith is now restored. This makes things so much better knowing the Minister Steel is now in charge of a much larger portfolio. They say they have learnt their lesson. I hope he's not "planning" on blowing any more money.
Misguided National Party-led NIMBYism will not help save the whales, keep the lights on, or address our cost of living woes. That requires responsible actions by governments and other actors guided by the best science.
There was a moment there on Monday, in that wonderful spirit of regal-obsequious bipartisanism, when it looked like King Charles might almost be granted an Australian knighthood by Messrs' Albanese and Dutton. It's good to see politics not get in the way of the things that matter.
Ah, now I know why all the stone fruit and avocados in supermarkets are bruised (Letters, February 7). It's the oldies having a squeeze and the young 'uns copying them. Cease and desist I say.
As I was reading the correspondence about politicians lying I was reminded of a scene in one of the Bazza McKenzie books. "How do you tell when a politician's lying?" he asks, then answers himself: "Their lips are moving".
Not long ago I paid Qantas $3000 for a single economy flight from Broome to Canberra via Adelaide. $6000 for Business, Broome to Sydney return (Letters, February 5) looks like a bargain to me.
I am 77 and glad I have no kids. Australia is racing downhill to a Third World country. Democracy is a fallacy. Almost $50 million in unaccountable donations is disgusting.
