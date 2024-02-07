Googfest is back with a country music flavour for a true Googonian hoedown

Many of the almost 7000 people who call Googong home - and more than a few interlopers - will be attending Googfest next weekend, the free live music festival which this year has a country music flavour.
Googfest Goes Country is on Saturday, February 10, from 5pm to 9pm at Rockley Oval in Googong.
Non-Googonians will be allowed over the border.
Free shuttle buses will be travelling to and from the event from Woden, Jerrabomberra and Queanbeyan.
There will be more than 20 food vendors at the event, but it's also a chance to bring your own picnic.
The free festival will be headlined by ARIA-nominated country performer Travis Collins.
Former Canberran and Golden Guitar Award finalist Hayley Jensen is also set to make her Googfest debut.
They will be supported by Canberra-based singer-songwriter Dana Hassall.
Googong project director Malcolm Leslie said that the country music theme was a natural fit for Googfest.
"Googong is located in a beautiful part of the region with bush mountain backdrops and rural surrounds, so the idea of a country theme for Googfest 2024 seemed like a great idea," he said.
"Googfest is all about supporting Australian talent and this year will be no different. We're proud to welcome one of Australia's most popular country stars, Travis Collins, to Googfest. With Hayley Jensen and Dana Hassall also on the bill, there's no need to travel to Tamworth to experience some of Australia's best country music."
The festival an all-ages event and attendees are encouraged to "don their Akubras, dust off their boots and join in the spirit of the country theme".
Free parking is available in a dedicated parking site, which is accessible via Wellsvale Drive, Googong. Traffic marshals will be on site to assist.
The bus shuttle timetable is here.
Dogs are allowed but they must be on a leash.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.