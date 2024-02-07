The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Health system readies for ACT assisted dying changes

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
February 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A taskforce to help prepare the ACT's health system for voluntary assisted dying will be established by the territory government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.