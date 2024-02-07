The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Molester 'character' claims oxymoronic

By The Canberra Times
February 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The right of some paedophiles to produce character references attesting to their former good conduct and worthy deeds in an attempt to mitigate their punishment just doesn't make sense.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.