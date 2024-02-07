Molester 'character' claims oxymoronic

The right of some paedophiles to produce character references attesting to their former good conduct and worthy deeds in an attempt to mitigate their punishment just doesn't make sense.
Given offenders whose "good character" and position in the community has arguably facilitated their ability to perpetrate their crimes are denied this right, the existing legislation appears to create two tiers of offending.
Under current laws in the ACT, NSW, and some other jurisdictions, an offender who is a teacher, a religious leader, a scout master, a doctor or otherwise has "obvious good standing" in the community isn't entitled to call character evidence. Why? It is presumed the regard in which they were held would have made it easier for them to molest their victims.
But how is that any different to a parent, a sibling or other family member who uses their access to the child - and the unquestioning trust the child places in them - to commit their heinous crimes?
Surely the latter is, if possible, an even more egregious abuse of the victim's confidence than the former?
Why is it then that a predatory and evil family member or friend of the family who, having been found guilty in a court of law, can produce witness statements asserting that, apart from the obvious character flaw now exposed for all to see, they are a great person who may have worked for charities, helped the frail elderly across the street or been kind to animals and other children?
And, more to the point, why would this even be considered relevant?
Sexually abusing a child, thereby stealing their innocence and leaving them scarred and traumatised for life, is one of the most heinous crimes imaginable. Nobody who sat through the royal commission last decade - or followed the coverage of it - can have any doubt that paedophilia goes way beyond the physical assault.
It usually involves a complex process of grooming and a subsequent abuse of trust and confidence that dooms the victim to a lifetime of depression, anxiety and self-loathing. And, as a consequence of all of this, they are often unable to form meaningful or lasting relationships.
Murderers only kill the body. Paedophiles steal the victim's childhood and destroy their lives to such an extent that it can take decades for them to speak about what happened to them - if they ever do at all.
When a judge or magistrate takes "evidence of good character" into account when determining what sentence to impose on a paedophile they are effectively saying that evil deeds can be offset by acts of virtue. The church rejected the Pelagian heresy 1500 years ago. Why is it still in our court rooms?
Just imagine how offensive that must be to the victim who, having sought justice, has to stand by and hear what a great person their abuser was - at least in the eyes of some.
This is why the Your Reference Ain't Relevant campaign has been petitioning state and territory governments to have this right abolished.
Following a petition to the NSW Parliament signed by 4340 people on August 22 last year the NSW Attorney-General has commissioned a review of the legislation.
A similar petition, signed by 567 people, was presented to the ACT government on Tuesday. It is to be hoped this will also lead to a review.
Protestations by the ACT Bar Association that "a blanket prohibition on the receipt of evidence of character of an offender is antithetical to principles of proportionality and balance in the sentencing process" puts the rights of a subset of offenders above those of their victims. That appears to be self-serving and should be ignored.
