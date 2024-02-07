ANU receives $5 million to support next generation of Indigenous leaders

More Indigenous students will be supported to study at the Australian National University after a significant donation of $5 million from Wesfarmers.
The funding will allow an extra eight to nine students to join the Kambri Scholars Program First Nations every year, which is currently awarded to 15 students per year to support them throughout their undergraduate degree.
The scholarship provides on-campus accommodation, covers living costs and provides allowance for relocation to Canberra and return trips home as well as academic support and pastoral care.
Funding has been awarded to 56 scholars since 2019.
ANU chancellor Julie Bishop thanked Wesfarmers for the donation, the largest single contribution to a scholarship for Indigenous students in the university's history.
"The Kambri Scholars Program is helping to create the next generation of Australia's Indigenous leaders, setting them up for success at university and in their future careers," Ms Bishop said.
"We hope that Kambri Scholars take what they have learned at ANU and make significant contributions to their communities, across the nation and beyond."
The donation forms part of the Wesfarmers reconciliation action plan.
Former recipient Hunter Colbung, who is now studying a PhD in criminology, said the program was the reason he decided to come to the ANU.
"The best aspect of the scholarship is that it's holistic and tailored towards the student's needs, meaning that they have targeted assistance that's specified for them," Mr Colbung said.
"I've had a range of different experiences and opportunities throughout the university and beyond because the scholarship has allowed me to."
The donation, to be matched by ANU, will go into an endowment to provide funding for the scholarship into perpetuity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.