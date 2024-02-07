Do we risk having our Canberra Stadium hearts broken again?

If this is it, please let me know. If this ain't [the new stadium], you'd better let me go.
It's almost as if Huey Lewis and the News' hit 80s song was really about a new Canberra Stadium.
It's only slightly older than the never ending search for a new stadium, which has been going on since 2009.
And after 15 years we've finally settled on a new site. I've got a feeling about this one. It's it for sure.
Not like all the others. They were never going to work.
Huey's song was about love, not a new stadium, and he wanted to know if it was reciprocated or unrequited. Whether to commit or move on.
That's the position Canberrans find themselves in when it comes to a stadium.
Should we commit or move on?
Is this new site that special one? Just another one-night fling?
Or even worse, one we thought was that special one only for it to not work out after a couple of years and we end up back where we started again?
So, should we commit or move on?
Out of seemingly nowhere the corner of Haydon Drive and Battye Street - right where the old Canberra Raiders HQ used to be - has emerged as the leading candidate for our affection.
The land itself has footy in its veins. Basically sacred ground - although maybe rugby union and soccer fans will disagree. (For them it could be more of a pet cemetery?)
It ticks some boxes, but not others.
There's still no bars or restaurants around it. You still need to drive there - although the tram's going to run right past it when that gets built in 2050.
They're the same reasons that counted against the current Canberra Stadium or anywhere near it.
It was why everyone was so excited about a Civic Stadium - a beating heart in the heart of the city.
We were all in. Head over heels. Committed. Nothing would ever tear us apart.
Until it did. It wasn't us, it was them. What was once possible was possible no more.
We were all alone again, looking to past loves hoping a spark would rekindle.
Back to a rebuild of the existing Canberra Stadium. Back to where we were pre-Civic.
Or looking even further back - to building a new stadium on the eastern carpark adjacent to the stadium.
That was an original option way back in 2009 when this all began. An old flame indeed.
It would've at least made the circle of life complete after the government launched their sixth study into a new stadium last year.
Now we're onto the seventh and lucky last - Chief Minister Andrew Barr has promised there'll be no more.
So is this it, Andrew? Should we commit to the latest option?
Or do we risk having our hearts broken again? Please let me know.
